Republican Rob Astorino looks to reprise 2014 run for governor

Republican Rob Astorino will swing through Buffalo Wednesday as the newest candidate for governor in 2022, facing an uphill battle not only in overwhelmingly Democratic New York but in his own party, too.
The former Westchester County executive, who lost to Democratic incumbent Andrew M. Cuomo in 2014, has been hinting for months at another run. But on the steps of the Capitol in Albany on Tuesday, Astorino made it official before launching an upstate swing through Plattsburgh, Watertown and Utica that will continue in Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo on Wednesday.
“The state is hemorrhaging people, jobs and hope," he said in a Tuesday statement. "Thousands of kids haven’t been in a classroom in over a year. You don’t just offer a Band-aid approach in this scenario.
"You have to be honest and you have to be bold, and I will be," he added. "I’ve done it before."
A former radio executive and two-term county executive in Westchester, Astorino has maintained a high profile within the New York GOP. But in early 2021, Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County has scored endorsements from a host of county organizations, including Erie, Niagara and Allegany in Western New York. Indeed, Zeldin claims to already have surpassed the 50% mark needed to gain the Republican nod, even though the race does not occur until next year.
Phil Oliva, an Astorino spokesman, said Tuesday that the new candidate has no organizational support at this point, but is not averse to running in a primary.
"Rob is committed and will look forward to a primary, which we don't think would be a bad thing," he said. "We respect the party, but are not worried about the party apparatus. There's a long way to go."
Erie County Republican Chairman Karl J. Simmeth Jr., who has emerged as an early Zeldin backer, said Astorino's announcement has not changed his mind.
"Rob is a great guy, but we've tried him in the past and he failed," Simmeth said. "I've made an informed decision that says Lee Zeldin is the strongest candidate by far."
Meanwhile, state Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, who has remained officially neutral, welcomed the new candidate.
"Rob Astorino was an excellent county executive who cut taxes and reformed Westchester's out-of-control spending, something we desperately need at the state level." Langworthy said. "We welcome him to the race and look forward to a vigorous process that will yield the strongest Republican ticket since 1994."
Astorino now appears ready to take on Zeldin, an Iraq War veteran and strong backer of former President Donald J. Trump who has already proven his prowess at raising campaign funds. Astorino must now try to match Zeldin's effort in both organizational and financial support.
In his Tuesday remarks to Capitol reporters, Astorino hinted that his ability to work with Democrats in the Westchester County Legislature will prove central to his appeal.
"I want to work in a bipartisan way to fix the enormous problems we face right now," Astorino said.
Astorino noted that he held Cuomo to only 54% of the vote in 2014, while winning 46 of 62 counties (though Cuomo carried Erie). But he was unable to crack into heavily Democratic New York City, which traditionally has formed Cuomo's strongest base.
Cuomo, facing a series of investigations into charges of sexual harassment and distorting Covid-19 data, has not indicated if he will run for a fourth term in 2022. But Astorino seemed on Tuesday to be aiming at the incumbent, pointing to his 2014 claims of corruption and incompetence.
“He had scandals then, we were falling behind the rest of the country then, but not everyone was ready to accept what was right in front of them – even some top elected Republicans supported Cuomo openly or secretly,” he said. “Predictably, New York is in a worse situation today.”
Oliva said Astorino is expected to make a public appearance in Buffalo late Wednesday or early Thursday.