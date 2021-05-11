Republican Rob Astorino looks to reprise 2014 run for governor

Phil Oliva, an Astorino spokesman, said Tuesday that the new candidate has no organizational support at this point, but is not averse to running in a primary.

"Rob is committed and will look forward to a primary, which we don't think would be a bad thing," he said. "We respect the party, but are not worried about the party apparatus. There's a long way to go."

Erie County Republican Chairman Karl J. Simmeth Jr., who has emerged as an early Zeldin backer, said Astorino's announcement has not changed his mind.

"Rob is a great guy, but we've tried him in the past and he failed," Simmeth said. "I've made an informed decision that says Lee Zeldin is the strongest candidate by far."

Meanwhile, state Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, who has remained officially neutral, welcomed the new candidate.

"Rob Astorino was an excellent county executive who cut taxes and reformed Westchester's out-of-control spending, something we desperately need at the state level." Langworthy said. "We welcome him to the race and look forward to a vigorous process that will yield the strongest Republican ticket since 1994."