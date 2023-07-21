Chrissy Casilio has an unusual proposal for the Erie County Legislature in response to the arrival of asylum seekers.

The Republican candidate for Erie County executive said she'd like to see members hold a public comment period on whether to formally declare Erie County a “sanctuary county” and then hold a vote on the matter. If it passes, migrants and asylum seekers from New York City should only be housed in districts whose representatives voted for the proposal.

If it fails, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Casilio’s Democratic opponent in November’s election, should “start doing his job and fighting New York City on the relocation efforts.”

“This is a self-inflicted problem and is a result of career politicians mistaking bad policy with good politics,” Casilio said at a Friday news conference near a hotel housing migrants. “It’s time for local communities to have a say.”

As Casilio spoke, at least 10 asylum seekers walked across their hotel’s parking lot and gathered on the edge of the news conference. They watched for a few minutes, chatting softly with each other, before silently returning to their hotel.

Casilio’s proposal comes one month after the first bus of migrants from New York City arrived in Erie County.

Since then, about 450 asylum seekers have arrived in Erie County from New York City, said a spokesperson for resettlement agency Jericho Road Community Health Center. The most recent round of buses has brought approximately 150 migrants, most include families with children.

Erie County has so far been the only Western New York county to host any asylum seekers from New York City.

And compared to the processing and resettlement of asylum seekers at other counties in the state, Erie County has been considered a model of efficiency, a statewide immigration advocate recently told the County Legislator.

County leaders say the busloads of migrants coming to the area do not represent a crisis for a county that is used to processing refugees and asylum seekers. But the incoming wave is still taxing.

Jericho Road, the agency contracted to find shelter for the migrants, is working to catch up with asylum seekers who have not yet been through the resettlement process.

Casilio criticized Poloncarz for not being transparent enough about the process and whether tax dollars are actually being spent as part of this effort. And there are some legislators who are in agreement.

“We don’t have answers. We don’t know the limit. We don’t know the costs,” Casilio said. “I’m not for being left in the dark, and not knowing how our tax dollars are being spent.”

No county taxpayer money is being used to support migrants transported to Erie County, according to the county executive. New York City is responsible for covering all transportation and housing of migrants here.

County officials have said they typically only find out “several hours beforehand” when New York City is preparing to transport migrants, all of whom must volunteer to come to Western New York.

“As soon as Erie County Officials are notified of the transport of migrants from New York City, we immediately notify the County Legislature and ask that New York City officials also notify municipal leaders for the jurisdiction where migrants are being housed,” Poloncarz spokesperson Dan Meyer said. “The administration has answered all questions posed on this topic as best we can despite not running the program.”

‘Why are we allowing this to happen?’

So far, Erie County lawmakers have not taken up Casilio’s proposal for a “sanctuary county” vote. But Republican legislators have expressed concern about the fact that some hotels that are housing migrants are delinquent on their taxes.

Two of the three hotels currently housing asylum seekers are behind on tax payments. One of those hotels owes nearly $72,000 in taxes, while the other owes just under $4,800, according to county records.

In response, Legislator Frank Todaro, R-Lancaster, asked the Legislature to support a resolution calling on the county comptroller to ensure that the hotels receiving public money to house migrants are not benefitting while owing back taxes.

“Why are we allowing this to happen?” Todaro said.

Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, accused Todaro of singling out businesses that are participating in the asylum seeker shelter program. She successfully moved to send the matter to committee.

Legislator Timothy Meyers, D-Cheektowaga, supported the resolution. Both he and Todaro represent Cheektowaga, where migrants are being sheltered at local hotels.

Meyer confirmed that Poloncarz supports the resolution, adding that the county executive “has always supported efforts by the Comptroller’s Office to collect hotel occupancy tax promptly and properly.”

Casilio’s campaign has been working behind scenes

Friday marked Casilio’s first news conference in almost two months, but the 36-year-old first-time candidate says that’s not because she’s been off the campaign trail.

“ I’ve had multiple events every single night,” Casilio said. “I’ve been focusing my time with meeting as many Erie County residents as possible. I’ve also been focusing totally on fundraising, because that’s obviously going to be an important factor for this campaign.”

Casilio has denounced Poloncarz for not declaring a state of emergency to bar the arrival of asylum seekers in Erie County, and repeated that criticism Friday. Western New York’s seven other counties declared similar states of emergency in May, prompting Poloncarz to call those orders “morally repugnant.”

But Casilio says her campaign is also about more effective use of tax dollars, more efficient social services and post-pandemic economic recovery - even though she says she’s focused on migration “for now.”