Repoters' Notebook: April 19, 2021 – Multi-purpose month

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation for Poetry Month from British actor and comedian Dudley Moore, born on this date in 1935, “Not everyone who drinks is a poet. Some of us drink because we’re not poets.”

. . .

SHOW OF SUPPORT – April also is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and to celebrate, the Family Help Center, 60 Dingens St., will thank the community for its support with gifts – individually created Pinwheel Bouquets – which will be given away in a drive-through from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Shane Stephenson, co-author of a book about the Larkin Co., is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.