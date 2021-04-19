Repoters' Notebook: April 19, 2021 – Multi-purpose month

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation for Poetry Month from British actor and comedian Dudley Moore, born on this date in 1935, “Not everyone who drinks is a poet. Some of us drink because we’re not poets.”
. . .
SHOW OF SUPPORT – April also is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and to celebrate, the Family Help Center, 60 Dingens St., will thank the community for its support with gifts – individually created Pinwheel Bouquets – which will be given away in a drive-through from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
. . .
TALKING POINTS – Shane Stephenson, co-author of a book about the Larkin Co., is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
Richard Sczepaniec, vice president of the Tonawanda Kenmore Historical Society, will focus on the history of everyday sights in a program entitled “Oh! So That Is What That Is” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the society’s museum at 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Admission is free. To reserve a seat, call Carol Battaglia at 873-6279 or email info@kentonhistory.org.
Lauren Schulte, president of the Oliver Street Merchants Association, will give presentation on “Bitcoin Basics” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St.
. . .
GRAB A BITE – The Kenmore Lions Club will host its annual Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Brounschidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Dinners are $12, drive-through only.
The Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda, holds its last spaghetti dinner of the season Thursday. It’s presale only. Orders will be taken until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Spaghetti and a meatball is $6. Ravioli and a meatball is $7.50. Extra meatballs are $1.75. To order and arrange a pickup time, call 695-6129.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sandra Tan, Jay Tokasz, Barbara Seals Nevergold, Anthony Alcocer, Barbara Fecio, Matthew Becker, Megan Elaine Prell, Louanne Strauss, Alice Crosby Rohauer, Kevin Renaud, Dan Maryniewski, Joe Harezga, Megan Kroll, Julian Gavin, Joe Ciffa, Judy Watorek, Rosie Heusinger, Carol DeLellis, Bonnie Lipczynski, Jacob Gunia, Alexander Gunia, Robert Schuller, Owen Michael O’Neill, John Charles Moffatt, Vincent Ferrini and Marilyn Greenwood.
AND TUESDAY – Bob Refermat, Sophia Quinn, Skylar Merrell, Angel Stranges, Chase Rokitka, Kate Willoughby, Diana Nathan, John Gavigan, Denise Slattery, Donna Rosati, Don Insalaco, Derek Adamczyk, Johnny Amodeo, Frank Mohring, Cyndi Shields, Bob Suglia, Kaitlyn Morris, Christiana Christiano, Adelaide Tiranno, Cole Pennella, Evan Maloney, Bentley Schlegel, Mary Wenum, Erin Marie Kelleher and Martin Penkala.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.