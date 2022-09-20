Reports of new Covid-19 cases up 20% in Erie County last week

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Erie County last week jumped sharply from the previous week, county Health Department officials announced Tuesday.

The total of 1,569 cases during the week ending Sept. 17 was a 20% increase from the previous week's report of 1,306. Results from at-home tests were not included.

New cases in Buffalo accounted for 36.9% of the reports in Erie County. The city's population accounts for 29.2% of all county residents.

The seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons jumped to 164.4 from 136.9, insuring that county would remain in the "medium" in the ranking of Covid-19 community levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Erie County continues to have a "high" rating in the CDC's community transmission ratings, health officials noted.

Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County showed Covid-19 viral particles at high levels in the Bird Island and Kenmore-Tonawanda sewersheds, and big increases in areas covered by the Lackawanna and Big Sister Creek sewersheds, officials reported. Other sewer collection areas registered moderate increases.