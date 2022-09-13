Reports of new Covid-19 cases stay steady in Erie County; other indicators are up

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Erie County last week remained almost same as the previous week, county health department officials announced Tuesday, but other indicators showed increases.

The total of 1,306 cases during the week ending Sept. 10 was just 10 cases fewer than the previous week's report of 1,316. Results from at-home tests were not included.

New cases in Buffalo comprised 36% of the reports in Erie County. The city's population accounts for 29.2% of all county residents.

The seven-day case rate per 100,000 persons fell slightly, from 137.9 to 136.9. However, the county moved from "low" back to "medium" in the ranking of Covid-19 Community Levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Furthermore, Erie County continues to have a "high" rating in the CDC's community transmission ratings, health officials noted.

Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County showed Covid-19 viral particles increasing sharply in the Amherst and Kenmore-Tonawanda sewersheds, with moderate increases in other areas, officials reported. The Lackawanna sewershed was the only one showing a decrease.