Reports of new Covid-19 cases increase in Erie County

After three weeks of small decreases, the number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Buffalo and Erie County rose by 7% during the past week, the Erie County Department of Health reported Tuesday.

A total of 1,301 new cases were reported for the week ending Aug. 13, up from the previous week's count of 1,213. The number does not include at-home tests.

Health officials said Buffalo, which has 29.2% of the county's population, accounted for 30.2% of all the new cases.

The report noted that Erie County remains at a low community level for the virus, with a seven-day case rate of 136.3 per 100,000, up from 127.1 a week earlier. Under CDC community transmission guidelines, the county continues to be rated "high."

Nevertheless, according to health officials, testing for viral particles in the county wastewater systems through Aug. 16 showed a decline in all sewershed areas except Big Sister Creek.

"These data show that Covid-19 continues to circulate within Erie County at a high level," health officials said.