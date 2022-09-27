Reports of Covid-19 cases up slightly last week in Erie County

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Erie County remained steady last week after a sharp jump the previous week, county Health Department officials announced Tuesday.

The total of 1,581 cases during the week ending Sept. 24 was only 12 higher than from the previous week's report of 1,569. Two weeks ago, the total was 1,306. Results from at-home tests were not included.

New cases in Buffalo accounted for 32.8% of the reports in Erie County. The city's population accounts for 29.2% of all county residents.

The seven-day case rate per 100,000 peeople inched higher to 165.7 from 164.4, keeping the county in the "medium" ranking of Covid-19 community levels set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the CDC's community transmission ratings, Erie County continues to have a "high" rating, health officials noted.

Wastewater surveillance data in Erie County showed big increases in Covid-19 viral particles in areas covered by the Lackawanna and City of Tonawanda sewersheds, officials reported. The Bird Island, Kenmore-Tonawanda and Southtowns sewersheds registered decreases of at least 10%.