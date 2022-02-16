Reporters' Nottebook: Feb. 16, 2022 – The ties that bind

PEN IN HAND – Former major league baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine will sign autographs from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles, 2350 Union Road, West Seneca. Cost is $20 per item. Representatives from James Spence Authentication will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to verify autographs. For more info, call 716-656-0066 or visit basesny.com.

DOG DAY – Bellreng’s Towing and Automotive Service, 2131 Eggert Road, Amherst, will host the second annual Puppy Shower to benefit Open Arms Rescue of WNY from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The first 100 who bring a present or monetary donation will receive a gift bag. Donors are entered in a drawing for a guitar autographed by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls. There also will be free pet toys and treats and free lunch from a Lloyd’s Tacos truck.

