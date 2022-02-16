Reporters' Nottebook: Feb. 16, 2022 – The ties that bind

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to historian Henry Adams, born on this date in 1838: “Every man who has at last succeeded, after long effort, in calling up the divinity which lies hidden in a woman’s heart, is startled to find that he must obey the God he summoned.”
. . .
SPOOKED – The Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenk St., North Tonawanda, returns from a two-year pandemic shutdown with “Jekyll Hyde,” an adaptation of the classic Robert Louis Stevenson tale by longtime Ghostlight member Amanda R. Woomer. It opens at 7 p.m. Thursday and continues at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 27. Tickets are $16, $14 for vets, students and seniors. For reservations, call 716-743-1614.
. . .
MARK THE DATE – Pinky Bierly will present “Introduction to Painting 101” at the Christian Women’s Connection buffet luncheon at 11:30 a.m. next Wednesday in Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. The program also includes a talk by Peggy Bermudez, “All Tied Up in Knots: Being Set Free.” Cost is $25. Reservations are due by Friday. Call 716-775-5002.
. . .
PEN IN HAND – Former major league baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine will sign autographs from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles, 2350 Union Road, West Seneca. Cost is $20 per item. Representatives from James Spence Authentication will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to verify autographs. For more info, call 716-656-0066 or visit basesny.com.
. . .
DOG DAY – Bellreng’s Towing and Automotive Service, 2131 Eggert Road, Amherst, will host the second annual Puppy Shower to benefit Open Arms Rescue of WNY from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The first 100 who bring a present or monetary donation will receive a gift bag. Donors are entered in a drawing for a guitar autographed by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls. There also will be free pet toys and treats and free lunch from a Lloyd’s Tacos truck.
. . .
REUNION ALERTS – The Class of 1970 from Bennett High School will hold its 52nd reunion July 8 and 9. Saturday night dinner at the Grapevine Banquet Center, 333 Dick Road, Cheektowaga, is $65. For more info, join the Bennett Class of 1970 Group Page on Facebook or call Linda Steinfeldt Bush at 716-417-4087.
The Bishop McMahon High School Class of 1973 is planning its 50th reunion next year and organizers want to contact missing classmates. Send info to Karen Klug Fritsch at carebear555@verizon.net.
. . .
