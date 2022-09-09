Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 9, 2022 – Dollars and sense

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to fast-food magnate Harland “Colonel” Sanders, born on this date in 1890, “There’s no reason to be the richest man in the cemetery. You can’t do any business from there.”

. . .

HUNGRY? – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, offers a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. today. Dinners are $12 and $13.

Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, hosts a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Dinners are $15.

. . .

FEELING FESTIVE – The American Baptist Women’s Ministries of Erie and Niagara Falls are sponsoring a Community Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church, 1122 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, with food, fun, free school supplies and worship. Kids under 12 must be with an adult.

St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 73 Adam St., City of Tonawanda, holds a Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Variety of food available. $300 Super Raffle drawing at 7.

. . .

TAKEAWAYS – St. Teresa’s Church, 1974 Seneca St., holds its 10th appliance and electronics raffle Saturday. Doors at 5:30 p.m., drawings at 7, with 25 prizes plus side raffles.

Household items, toys, games, dishes and small appliances will be offered as the Church of the Advent in Kenmore joins with St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 61 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, for a Mega-Rummage Sale, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark’s.

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, holds a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

. . .

TUNING UP – The rock group 45 RPM pays tribute to the British Invasion from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St. Food available for purchase.

The final free Music in the Gardens concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport, will be a tribute to Buffalo singer-songwriter Sara Rogers by her bandmates in GirlCrush+. Rogers, a regular at the Kenan Center, died in an accident June 17 while riding her bike. VIP Beer Garden tickets $10.

Friends of Vienna starts a new concert season at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave., with Madeline Olson, principal harpist with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Tickets $15, $5 students.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jill Kelly, Kristen Pope, Kenneth Watson, Christina Fecio, Eileen Miller Klay, Diane Rogowski, Kayla Whalen, Jan Schworm, Nick Nicoloff, Brandon Castaldo, Jack McKenna, Alyssa Jordan, Jimmy Van Eggmond, Teresa Kasper, Marcy McKay Kreuger, Char Lonergan and Larry Rosplochowski.

AND SATURDAY – Carolyn Thompson Ferreira, Rob Lederman, Nan Hoffman, Susan McGowan, Dr. Brian Block, Tim Baldwin, Martha Welte, Jack Topor, Matthew Steinbruckner, Tom Nawotka, Jeannette Nabozny, Joe Intorre, Pat Walh, Barb Scarpace, Diane Wrightson, Jeanette Nabozny, Sharon Roy, Sister Dolores Ryan, Heidi Manning, Gracie Maggadino, Sue Farry, George Calabrese and Michael Plewinski.

AND SUNDAY – James Collier, Gary Lee, Pinky Regan, Catherine Schweitzer, Francina Spoth, Keenan Toohey, Sean Beck, Tom Herr Sr., Cyndy Canady, Ronald Sieracki, Lilly Carriero, Pamela Renee Hennigan, Kathy Martin Appleford, Tommy Justiana, Dr. Errol Daniels, Nina Frenning Caffarelli and Deborah Sperrazza.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.