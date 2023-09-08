OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Sid Caesar, born on this date in 1922, “The guy who invented the first wheel was an idiot. The guy who invented the other three, he was a genius.”

ALL’S FAIR – The First Church of Evans, 7431 Erie Road (Route 5) at Sturgeon Point Road, Derby, holds its 109th annual Derby Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with food, rummage items, children’s activities and live music. Raffle prizes include tickets to Bills games against the Dolphins and the Jets.

BROUSING AROUND – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2669 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda, holds its fall outdoor vendor event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Also homemade chowder and chili by the quart.

The Walden Park Resident Council is holding a sidewalk, rummage and yard sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Bakos Boulevard, off Walden Avenue.

DRUMSTICK BEAT – Resurrection Parish, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, hosts a BW’s chicken barbecue and basket raffle from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dinners $15.

LISTEN UP – The British Invasion plays music from the ‘60s and ‘70s from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St.

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 96 Jewett Parkway, hosts a classical guitar recital with James Piorkowski at 7 p.m. Saturday. $10 donation benefits the food pantry.

The Friends of Vienna open its 47th season at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave., with Trio Amusen and Friends, including Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra violinist Loren Silvertrust and cellist Amelie Fradette, with jazz, film and world music. $20, students $5. For more info, visit friendsofvienna.org.

WINNERS WANTED – Bingo is the magic word as Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group sponsors Kitty Games from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Woodlawn Fire Company banquet hall, 3281 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Doors open at noon, 12 games for $15. For more info, call 716-646-5577 or visit tenlivesclub.com.

