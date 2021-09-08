Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 8, 2021 – Following through

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Sid Caesar, born on this date in 1922, “The guy who invented the first wheel was an idiot. The guy who invented the other three, he was a genius.”
BARGAIN TIME – All items are 50% off as Yia Yia’s Attic Treasures, the popular feature of Greek Fest, holds a clearance sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St. at Delaware Avenue. Masks required. Cash only.
HEALTHY CHOICES – The Allegany County Department of Health will hold a free drive-through rabies clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Belfast Fire Hall, 11 Merton Ave., Belfast. Pre-registration required by Thursday. Visit tinyurl.com/Rabies0911 or call 585-268-9251.
Remote Area Medical (RAM), a non-profit provider of pop-up clinics, will offer free dental, vision and medical services on a first-come basis beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus, 260 N. Union St., Olean. Covid-19 screening required before entering. Guests and family members of patients not allowed. For more info, visit ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
PLAN AHEAD – Reservations are needed by Friday for the United Way of Greater Niagara Awards Breakfast and Campaign Kickoff at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 at Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $25. Call 731-4580.
SCRATCH THE DATE – The Chautauqua County Historical Society has canceled its annual Evening with the Lincolns gala, scheduled for Saturday, for the second year in a row because of the increase in Covid-19 cases. Refunds are available or tickets can be held for next year’s event.
NOT FORGOTTEN – Members of the Class of 1970 at Bishop Timon High School will celebrate a Mass in memory of deceased classmates at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, 1885 South Park Ave. All family members, friends and alumni are welcome.
ON THE WING – Special permits are being issued by the State Department of Environmental Conservation for the opening weekend of duck hunting season Oct. 16 and 17 at the Oak Orchard and Tonawanda wildlife management areas. To apply, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Marquita Strong, Jennifer Mecozzi, Tanya Percy, Gregg Gellman, Christine Cynkar-Dagonese, Matthew John Panek, Sharon Wagner, Debbie Calway, Dr. Joseph E. Buran, Kelsey Buran, Nick Borowski and Jim Garvey.
AND THURSDAY – Jill Kelly, Kristen Pope, Marcy McKay, Don Kolodziej, Tina Northup, Monsignor James Campbell, Sister Mary Raymond Kasprzak, Kirk McKenna, Megan Moretta, Linda Falletta, Eileen Miller Klay, Kayla Whalen, Diane Rogowski, Christina Fecio, Emily Lickfeld, Erica Guy, Nick Nicoloff, Alyssa Jordan, Jan Schworm, Jack Mathison, Brandon Castaldo, Anthony Venditti, Jack McKenna, J. J. Gavin and Larry Rosplochowski.
