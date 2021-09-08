Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 8, 2021 – Following through

. . .

PLAN AHEAD – Reservations are needed by Friday for the United Way of Greater Niagara Awards Breakfast and Campaign Kickoff at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 at Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $25. Call 731-4580.

SCRATCH THE DATE – The Chautauqua County Historical Society has canceled its annual Evening with the Lincolns gala, scheduled for Saturday, for the second year in a row because of the increase in Covid-19 cases. Refunds are available or tickets can be held for next year’s event.

NOT FORGOTTEN – Members of the Class of 1970 at Bishop Timon High School will celebrate a Mass in memory of deceased classmates at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, 1885 South Park Ave. All family members, friends and alumni are welcome.

