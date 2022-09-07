Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 7, 2022 – Short and sweet

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice for the football season from legendary coach Paul Brown, born on this date in 1908, “When you win, say nothing. When you lose, say less.”

ONE OF A KIND – The Niagara Frontier Corvair Club will hold a car show at 11 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting, at the Tonawanda Kenmore Historical Society Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Seating is limited for a presentation, “The Buffalo-Corvair Connection and Corvair History,” at 12:30 p.m. inside the museum. For reservations, email info@kenmorehistory.org. There’s also a museum open house Saturday.

NIGHT OUT – The Singles Social Club will meet and greet over coffee from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

MILESTONE MOMENT – The Alden Farmers Market, 13119 Broadway (Route 20), Alden, celebrates its 20th anniversary from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with the Alden Hook and Ladder Company giving fire truck rides, Erie County sheriff’s deputies offering free child car seat safety checks and, at 11 a.m., country singer Craig Wilkins in a special program marking the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

PROSIT! – Brothers of Mercy, 10570 Bergtold Road, Clarence, will hold its annual Oktoberfest and 5K run on Friday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with German food, music by the Auslanders and beer under the tent. Race starts at 6:30 with prizes in all age categories. For more info and race registration, visit brothersofmercy.org.

FIND A GIFT – More than 50 artisans are featured in the Clarence Arts and Crafts Society’s annual Fall Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Clarence Town Park Clubhouse, 10450 Main St. Free parking and admission.

BACK TO NATURE – The Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst, 6320 Main St., begins its inaugural Living Green Festival at 5 p.m. Friday with a guided labyrinth walk, a talk by Petra Page-Mann from Fruition Seeds in Naples at 6, followed by music and a bonfire. Saturday sees a full day of activities from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with vendors, music and food trucks. It concludes Sunday with a nature meditation at 9 a.m. and the annual end-of-summer service at 10:30.

COOL CATS – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group hosts LollaPAWLooza, an end of summer concert, from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SOLE at Woodlawn Beach, 3580 Lake Shore Road, with food trucks and a cash bar. On stage will be the Knight Crew, the Alison Pipitone Band and the Burkharts. Tickets are $10. For more info, visit tenlivesclub.com.

TALKING POINTS – Civil War reenactor John Potera discusses wartime medical practices at a free Newstead Historical Society program at 7 p.m. Thursday in Newstead Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron.

SUNY Buffalo State history professor George Alexander “Alex” Blair will speak on “The Roots of Catholic Social Justice (Advocating for the Rights of Workers and Immigrants)” at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. It’s free, but registration is required. Email mccarthy2937@aol.com.

LONG LOST – Want help finding someone buried in Historic Concordia Cemetery? Volunteers will be on hand to provide assistance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, following the annual lot owners meeting at 10, which is open to the public. The cemetery is at 438 Walden Ave. at Sycamore Street.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jordan Toohey, Brendan Haggerty, Ron Bieger, Brett Hall, Brendan Mehaffy, Mary A. Durlak, Ella Marcinelli, Robert Shanahan, Sister Renee Kopacz, Elaine Meranto and Chad Mahoney.

AND THURSDAY – Dr. Morton Rothstein, Marquita Strong, Jennifer Mecozzi, Tanya Percy, Gregg Gellman, Debbie Calway, Sharon Wagner, Jim Garvey, Melanie A. Hensleigh, Dr. Joseph Buran, Kelsey Robinson, Julie Wade, Jacek Mazur, Donny Diaz and Michael Crimi Jr.

