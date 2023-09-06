OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Jeff Foxworthy, born on this date in 1958, “Changing a diaper is a lot like getting a present from your grandmother – you’re not sure what you’ve got, but you’re pretty sure you’re not going to like it.”

CIRCLE OF CARE – Knox Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, is starting GriefShare, a support group for those who have lost a spouse, child, friend or family member. Meetings run from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, beginning next week and continuing through Dec. 11. Fee is $20. For more info and to register, visit griefshare.org/groups/168958.

ONE MORE TIME – The Elliott Scozzaro Quartet plays original jazz compositions and standards in the final Live on the Lawn concert of the season at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $15.

GET READY – Town of Tonawanda Police Sgt. Adam Winters talks about what to do to prepare for an emergency or a disaster at 7 p.m. Thursday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. For info and to register, call 716-332-4375.

GOOD RIDDANCE – Southtowns Financial Group, 3438 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, is sponsoring its annual Shred Day on Friday. Electronic items will be accepted for recycling from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Documents in totes and garbage bags, but no boxes, will be taken from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It’s free. Donations are welcome to help cancer patients and those with mental health challenges.

OUT AND ABOUT – The Altar and Rosary Society at St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, holds it first meat raffle, along with a basket raffle and liquor raffle, on Friday night. Doors open at 6. $15 admission includes wine, beer and pop. Outside snacks welcome.

After a four-year hiatus, St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda, is reviving its Ukrainian Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, with Ukrainian food, music, dancing and vendors. For more info, visit stjohnucckenmore.org.

More than 40 vendors are featured as the Clarence Arts and Crafts Society holds its annual Fall Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the clubhouse and large pavilion at Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St. For more info, visit the Clarence Arts page on Facebook.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Tiffany Lankes, Helen Colbert, Dr. Saleh Fetouh, Sean Kirst, Kim Ziegler, Concetta Muscarella, Sheila Benoit, Den M. Long, Sister Jeremy Marie Miedura, Carol Parent, Eileen Braniecki, Nancy Yager, Kristen Solack, Renee Ward Sterling, Claudia Emmerson, Erin Maghran, Ed “Pinky” Penkalski, Joey Rogers, Barbara Byrne and Barbara Beyer.

AND THURSDAY – Brendan Mehaffy, Mary A. Durlak, Jordan Toohey, Brendan Haggerty, Ron Bieger, Brett Hall, Ella Marcinelli, Robert Shanahan, Sister M. Renee Kopacz, Pat Christopher and Chad Mahoney.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.