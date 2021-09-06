Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 6, 2021 – Thinking ahead

HELP WANTED – People Inc. is holding an open interview session to hire people to support people with disabilities from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 17 Park Place, Silver Creek. For an appointment, call 322-7050 or apply online at people-inc.org/careers.

. . .

STITCHES IN TIME – The Buffalo Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America will hold its first meetings of the season at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday in North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Beginners and experienced needleworkers are welcome. For more info, call Sharon Mozeko at 480-8864 or email poodlesm@yahoo.com.

. . .

EYE ON THE PAST – Historical reenactor John Thomas will bring pioneer surveyor Joseph Ellicott to life at the meeting of the Ellicottville Historical Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road. Pam Litchfield also will show pictures from the past in Ellicottville. It’s free and open to the public.

. . .