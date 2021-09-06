Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 6, 2021 – Thinking ahead

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from theatrical showman Billy Rose, born on this date in 1899: “Never invest in anything that eats or needs painting.”
. . .
TALKING POINTS – Cas Rodriguez, founder of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, is guest speaker in the free IMAGINE virtual noon hour program at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86794441833.
Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Bob Costas is one of the guests in a live streaming Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020 broadcast at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Emcees will be Seasons of Buffalo Baseball publisher Mike Billoni and Pete Weber, longtime voice of the Bisons. It’s free, but registration is required. To sign up, visit 57sobb20.com.
. . .
DISCOUNT DAYS – Beginning Tuesday, children’s admission is reduced to $10 for the rest of September at the Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls. To avoid a wait, get tickets at aquariumofniagara.org.
. . .
HELP WANTED – People Inc. is holding an open interview session to hire people to support people with disabilities from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 17 Park Place, Silver Creek. For an appointment, call 322-7050 or apply online at people-inc.org/careers.
. . .
STITCHES IN TIME – The Buffalo Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America will hold its first meetings of the season at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday in North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Beginners and experienced needleworkers are welcome. For more info, call Sharon Mozeko at 480-8864 or email poodlesm@yahoo.com.
. . .
EYE ON THE PAST – Historical reenactor John Thomas will bring pioneer surveyor Joseph Ellicott to life at the meeting of the Ellicottville Historical Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road. Pam Litchfield also will show pictures from the past in Ellicottville. It’s free and open to the public.
. . .
ARTFUL EVENING – Walk-ins are welcome at Paint and Sip Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Wellsville Creative Arts Center, 124 N. Main St. Fee is $35, materials included, with a 10% discount on wine. Sessions are held second Thursday every month. To sign up online, visit wellsvillecreativeartscenter.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sean Kirst, Tiffany Lankes, Helen Colbert, Saleh Fetouh, Kim Ziegler, Concetta Muscarella, Sheila Benoit, Den M. Long, Sister Jeremy Marie Miedura, Ed “Pinky” Pinkalski, Eileen Braniecki, Nancy Yager, Judy Schmidt, John Stack, Larry Zak, Kristen Solack, Anthony Ioviero, Renee Ward Sterling, Claudia Emmerson, Barbara Byrne, Erin Maghran, Joey Rogers and Terrie L. Covell.
AND TUESDAY – Brendan Mehaffy, Mary A. Durlak, Jordan Toohey, Brendan Haggerty, Sister Mary Anthonille Tyczkowski, Wally Topinko, Elaine R. Montesano, Robert Shanahan, Charlie Schneckenberger, Ron Bieger, Brett Hall, Ella Marcinelli, Don Colpoy and Elaine Egan.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.