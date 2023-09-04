OLAF FUB SEZ: According to talk radio pioneer Paul Harvey, born on this date in 1918: “In times like these, it helps to recall that there have always been times like these.”

ON POINT – The free online IMAGINE Greater Buffalo lecture series starts a new season at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with Brad Hahn, executive director of Explore Buffalo, who will talk about the Sept. 30 Doors Open Buffalo program, which offers free access to downtown landmarks. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/82682101086.

The 200th anniversary of the Batavia Cemetery provides the topic for author and Genesee Community College professor Derek Maxfield, who will speak about “Victorian Deathways” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Admission $5. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

Ellen Frank of the Ellicottville Historical Society will talk at the society’s next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road, about her father Dan Sirianni’s trip to Germany in 2006 to where his plane came down during World War II. All are welcome.

GOOD GREENS – Members of the Orchard Park Garden Club will bring the best samples from their gardens to see how they measure up when two accredited flower show judges visit the next club meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park. Guests welcome. For more info, call Diana Szczepanski at 716-674-8970.

REASON TO GIVE – St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca, will show appreciation for donors at its blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday with a special free T-shirt while supplies last. For appointments, call 800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.

REUNION ALERT – A Seneca Babcock neighborhood reunion will take place Saturday at the Southside Social and Athletic Club, 444 Elk St. For tickets, call Sharl Cudney at 716-573-3089.

SING OUT – Accepting new members is Momentum Choir Inc., formerly Momentum Western New York, which provides a creative and emotional outlet for adults living with a disability. Choir members give performances in person and virtually, at choral concerts and with local groups, most recently with the Alison Pipitone Band. Rehearsals will begin in mid-September, with a concert in early December. For auditions, call 716-432-1732 or email hello@momentumchoir.org.

