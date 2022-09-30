Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 30, 2022 – Keep the change

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the Persian poet and mystic Rumi, born on this date in 1207, “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.”

READY TO READ – The Town of Aurora Public Library, 550 Main St., East Aurora, is holding a pop-up book sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

TAKE A DRIVE – The Auxiliary at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson, holds its Fall Basket Auction and Chowder Sale on Saturday. Chowder at noon. Drawings at 2 p.m.

FLOWER POWER – Each guest receives a free potted iris when the WNY Iris Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Julia B. Reinstein Library, 1030 Losson Road, Cheektowaga. The public is invited.

FURRY FRIENDS – Community Missions will hold its inaugural blessing of the animals from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 1570 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Donations welcome for the missions’ long-running pet pantry. For info, call Sarina Deacon at 716-285-3403, ext. 2230 or email sdeacon@communitymissions.org.

WINNERS WANTED – The Ailiamsi Court of The Shrine holds its Fill Bingo Bonanza Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd. Bingo at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. $20 cost incudes lunch. For more info, call 716-674-8666.

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group holds its final Kitty Bingo of the year Sunday in Woodlawn Fire Hall, 3281 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Doors at 1 p.m., games at 2. $15 entry includes all games. For more info, visit tenlivesclub.com.

