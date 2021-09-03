Reporters; Notebook: Sept. 3, 2021 – Much to explain

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author Malcolm Gladwell, born on this date in 1963, “We have, as human beings, a storytelling problem. We’re a bit too quick to come up with explanations for things we don’t really have an explanation for.”

. . .

BRUSHING UP – Paint will flow this weekend at Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Road, Lockport. From 5 to 7 p.m. today, artist Robin Quinn and her daughter Gabby Quinn will lead a demonstration of how to pour acrylic paint onto a canvas and blend it into an abstract image. Tickets are $18 and include supplies and a glass of wine.

The Quinns return from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday for a session entitled “Paint Your Own Glass.” Tickets again are $18, with wine and supplies.

Artist and winery owner Richard Sean Manning will demonstrate how to pain on jeans from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in an event to benefit Ronald McDonald House of Western New York. Participants should bring a pair of jeans or a denim jacket to paint. Tickets are $20 and include a glass of wine, snacks and supplies. For more info, visit freedomrunwinery.com.

. . .