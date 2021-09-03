Reporters; Notebook: Sept. 3, 2021 – Much to explain

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author Malcolm Gladwell, born on this date in 1963, “We have, as human beings, a storytelling problem. We’re a bit too quick to come up with explanations for things we don’t really have an explanation for.”
. . .
BRUSHING UP – Paint will flow this weekend at Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Road, Lockport. From 5 to 7 p.m. today, artist Robin Quinn and her daughter Gabby Quinn will lead a demonstration of how to pour acrylic paint onto a canvas and blend it into an abstract image. Tickets are $18 and include supplies and a glass of wine.
The Quinns return from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday for a session entitled “Paint Your Own Glass.” Tickets again are $18, with wine and supplies.
Artist and winery owner Richard Sean Manning will demonstrate how to pain on jeans from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in an event to benefit Ronald McDonald House of Western New York. Participants should bring a pair of jeans or a denim jacket to paint. Tickets are $20 and include a glass of wine, snacks and supplies. For more info, visit freedomrunwinery.com.
. . .
DESK SET – Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls will hold a backpack and school supplies giveaway beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday for the first 500 students from pre-K to 12th grade who arrive. No advance registration needed, but all students must visit the guest services desk first, in person, to receive a backpack. Stores in the mall also will be offering discounts on purchases with student ID. For more info, visit fashionoutletsniagara.com.
. . .
REUNION ALERT – Reservations are still being accepted for the annual Old First Ward Reunion, which will be held Sept. 25. For details, call 836-8487.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Devin Singletary, Al Wallack, Kathy Szymanski, Tracy Diina, Modesto Candelario, Tom Kumiega, Shawn Peters, Mary Uzar, Mary Ann Ruminski, Nancy Dee, Kathy Martin, Bella Maloney, Mary R. Manning, Linda Matuszewski, Brenda Graff Bantle, Bridget DeMarco, Jackie Walker, Luke Vredenburg, Stefan Bishop, Sister Mary Concetta DeFelice, Elaine M. Muchowski, Dennis Rose, Michele DiGregorio and Andrew M. Covell.
AND SATURDAY – Paul Zatulove, Jim Schoenfeld, Tom Bauerle, Felisha Legette-Jack, Tim Bouchard, Cheryl Smith Fisher, Frank Vogel, Kathy Cuthbert, Jerry Schoemick, Sam Perry, Kevin Reen, Anita Provenzano, Dale Gruber, Kim Daley Eberhardt, Verline McLaughlin, Kevin Lewis, Jeff Gwitt, Joseph Zak, Christine Parkinson, Mike Zelasko, Eugene Poltowicz and John Vitrano.
AND SUNDAY – Ryki Zuckerman, Dick Rasmus, Scott Gehl, Alan Pergament, Janine Elkin, Suzanne Belz, Kevin Deeter, Aubrey Calabrese, Mary Ann Lemke, Chester Nowicki, Mary Nowicki, John Starr, Randall Schworm, Adam Strug, Gary Bradley, Lucy Rizzo, Melissa Evers and Sarah Cheney,
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.