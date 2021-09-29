Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 29, 2021 – Eyes ahead

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Spanish novelist Miguel de Cervantes, born on this date in 1547, “Maybe the greatest madness is to see life as it is rather than what it could be.”

TIME OF NEED – Recently diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer, is 7-year-old Sophia Benintende, a second-grader from Williamsville. A fundraiser to help her obtain specialized treatment will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in United Auto Workers Hall, 35 George Karl Blvd., off Wehrle Drive, Amherst. There will be food, beverages, raffles and auctions. For more info and donations, call Jillmarie Giardina at 604-6546.

BACK ON TRACK – The Iron Island Museum, 998 E. Lovejoy St., open again after a long shutdown for the pandemic, holds a book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For info, call 892-3084.

Friday night Bingo, on hold due to the pandemic, resumes this week in St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Starting time is 7:30 p.m.

