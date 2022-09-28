Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 28, 2022 – Take your time

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Chinese philosopher Confucius, born on or about this date in 551 B.C., “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.”

TOP STORY – Dr. Avto Kharchilava and Dr. Katherine Zubovich from the University at Buffalo faculty offer perspectives on Russia’s war against Ukraine in a program sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Buffalo-Niagara and the American Association of University Women Buffalo Branch at 6:30 p.m. today in the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, 641 Delaware Ave. It’s free. Preregistration required at lwvbn.org.

MISTS OF TIME – The Black Rock Historical Society, 436 Amherst St., offers “Scajaquada: The Lost Waters,” a presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday by Alan Oberst which follows two centuries of change on the waterway. It’s free and open to the public.

“History and Mystery of Queen City Potteries, 1834-1896” is the title of a free lecture by historian Peter Jablonski at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport.

Connie Boyd tells spooky stories from West Side Batavia’s past at 7 p.m. Friday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Tickets are $5. Call 585-343-4727.

THE WRITE STUFF – Author Jacquie Abram discusses her award-winning book, “Hush Money: How One Woman Proved Systemic Racism in Her Workplace and Kept Her Job,” at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Central Library Auditorium, Lafayette Square. Free copies of the book available while supplies last.

FEELING FESTIVE – Meet rescue horses at Autumnfest at the Farm from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Spruce Meadow Farm, 10333 Keller Road, Clarence. There also will be pony rides, chainsaw carving, face painting, music by Evan Anstey, food and dogs for adoption. For more info, call 716-741-2346.

Acacia Park Cemetery, 4215 Tonawanda Creek Road, Pendleton, holds its first Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday on its South Lawn with hay rides, face painting, pumpkin decorating, music and light refreshments. It’s free. RSVP requested at eventbrite.com or call 716-692-0511.

Buffalo Pub and Small Breed Rescue hosts Pugtober from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Flying Bison Brewery, 840 Seneca St., with food trucks, raffles and dogs for adoption. Well-behaved dogs on leash welcome.

TAKING STEPS – The American Lung Association holds its fifth annual Lung Force Walk to support lung health at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Buffalo Harbor State Park, 1111 Fuhrmann Blvd. To register, visit LUNGFORCE.org/Buffalo.

Downtown Buffalo’s Guaranty Building, Electric Tower and Calumet Building are part of the Terra Cotta City Walking Tour at 11 a.m. Saturday. For info and to register, visit preservationbuffaloniagara.org.

UNWANTED PESTS – “Invasive Plants and Weeds: What’s a Gardener to Do?” is the topic of an Erie County Cooperative Extension program at 10 a.m. Saturday in Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave. Cost is $15. Register at erie.cce.cornell.edu/events.

DINE IN – The Greek Orthodox Ladies of Philoptochos host a Taste of Greece luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Annunciation Church, 146 W. Utica St. Tickets are $25. Call 716-343-1355 or visit annunciationbuffalo.square.site.

