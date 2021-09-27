Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 27, 2021 – Making things better

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to brewer and patriot Samuel Adams, born on this date in 1722, “We cannot make events. Our business is wisely to improve them.”

. . .

GO WITH THE FLOW – Watershed planner, teacher and activist Margaret Wooster is featured in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. She will talk about her new book, “Meander: Making Room for Rivers.” The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89458890374.

. . .

TIME OF NEED – Recently diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer, is 7-year-old Sophia Benintende, a second-grader from Williamsville. A fundraiser to help her obtain specialized treatment will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in United Auto Workers Hall, 35 George Karl Blvd., off Wehrle Drive, Amherst. There will be food, beverages, raffles and auctions. For more info and donations, call Jillmarie Giardina at 604-6546.

. . .