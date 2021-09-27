Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 27, 2021 – Making things better

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to brewer and patriot Samuel Adams, born on this date in 1722, “We cannot make events. Our business is wisely to improve them.”
. . .
GO WITH THE FLOW – Watershed planner, teacher and activist Margaret Wooster is featured in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. She will talk about her new book, “Meander: Making Room for Rivers.” The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89458890374.
. . .
TIME OF NEED – Recently diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer, is 7-year-old Sophia Benintende, a second-grader from Williamsville. A fundraiser to help her obtain specialized treatment will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in United Auto Workers Hall, 35 George Karl Blvd., off Wehrle Drive, Amherst. There will be food, beverages, raffles and auctions. For more info and donations, call Jillmarie Giardina at 604-6546.
. . .
PATH TO THE PAST – The Niagara Falls Library reports that it has finished digitizing the Niagara Gazette from May 1854 to February 1916 under a grant awarded to the Western New York Library Resources Council by the State Education Department. Access is free at nyshistoricnewspapers.org.
. . .
TUNING IN – The Station of the Cross Catholic Media Network, based in Amherst, is adding two new spots on the dial on the Southern Tier – WGGO 1590 AM in Salamanca and its sister station at 100.5 FM in Olean. Station of the Cross also is heard on WLOF 101.7 FM in Buffalo, WLGU 90.7 FM in Lancaster and at 88.5 FM in Fredonia. For info, visit thestationofthecross.com.
. . .
ONE MORE CHANCE – Sunnking Electronics Recycling of Brockport will hold its last free collection of unwanted electronic items this year from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence. Appointments required. To sign up, visit sunnking.com/events.
. . .
REUNION ALERT – The South Park High School Class of 1961 is having a 60th reunion, “A Gathering of Frineds,” on Oct. 7 in Penora’s Pizzeria, 5055 Broadway, Depew. For more info, call Joyce Schenk at 783-1433.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Dr. Steve Lakomy, Dr. Peter Ostrow, Thecly Ortolani, Donald Ogilvie, Nick Guy, Helen Tederous, Peg Malabar, Karen Regensdorfer, Jackson McCarthy, Nancy Riccio, Alice Girard, Betty Virostko, Paige Samaniego, Barry Horton, Carole “E” Ross, Robert Hartmann, Ron Gawel, Zachary Bouquard and Diane Lanza.
AND TUESDAY – Shelley Dumpert, Laura Prendergast, Jim Lorentz, Arianna Rokitka, Karen Jackson, Jim Brady, Grace Halt, Phyllis Panek, Robert Maloney, Kim Desing, Patty Marinaccio, Charlotte Steck, Steven John Chauby, Ann Marie Jacobson, Suzanne Tiranno, Emersyn Schlegel, Lydia Herren, Sally Schutt, Lori Vogt, Karen Biel, Kelly Kaczor, Jeff Faltyn, Chris Clancy, Morgan Farry, Michael R. Castanza Jr. and Dorothy Cook.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.