Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 26, 2022 – Buzzing

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, born on this date in 1946, “Anyone who thinks that they are too small to make a difference has never tried to fall asleep with a mosquito in the room.”

COVER STORIES – The Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst, 6320 Main St., Amherst, offers an in-depth discussion of the latest book by Gareth Higgins, “How Not to Be Afraid: Seven Ways to Live When Everything Seems Terrifying,” on Friday evenings in October on Zoom and in person. Reservations are needed today at minister@uuamherst.org.

Barbara Cole of Just Buffalo Literary Center and Anne Conable of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library are guest speakers in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. They will discuss the Reading Park LitCity Celebration on Thursday at the Central Library in Lafayette Square and the world famous authors coming to the Babel series. Link to Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/85782174023.

Author Talk at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Cazenovia Neighborhood Library, 155 Cazenovia St., features Mary Ann Siuta Voorhees discussing her book, “The Sattler’s Diary 998: A Love Story Between a Store and Its Community.” Book signing follows.

DRUMSTICK BEAT – The Kenmore Lions Club hosts its annual Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Brounschidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Dinners are $15. Proceeds benefit Lions Club programs for the sight and hearing impaired.

FAN FEVER – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary offers Buffalo Bills Mafia merchandise, including T-shirts and sweatshirts, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital atrium.

The Happy Hour History series at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo History Museum greets the new hockey season with a screening of “The Fan Connection,” a documentary by filmmaker Mary Wall that follows die-hard fans through a Buffalo Sabres season. Admission is $5.

WELL DONE – The Judge John D. Hillery Memorial Scholarship Foundation holds its 63rd Honors Reception Thursday evening in the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. Honored for community service will be Joe Kirchmyer, Barbara Fitzgerald, Mary and Marty Kennedy and Rev. Greg Dobson. For tickets, call 716-826-3610, Ext. 222.

