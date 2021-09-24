Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 24, 2021 – Seasonal salutations

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald, born on this date in 1896, “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.”
. . .
FUTURE FLOWERS – The Samuel P. Capen Garden Walk will sponsor a fall plant and seed exchange from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Saturday in the parking lot of the University Presbyterian Church, 3300 Main St. at Niagara Falls Boulevard. Donations of planters, vases and garden ornaments accepted.
. . .
WINNERS WANTED – The Ailiamsi Court of The Shrine will offer its Fall Bingo Bonanza on Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Bingo begins at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon and more games to follow. Cost is $20 and includes lunch. For info, call 674-8666.
. . .
FURRY FRIENDS – Standing Together Animal Rescue Service will hold its second annual Adopt-a-Thon from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 1089 Kinkead Ave., North Tonawanda. There also will be a basket raffle and a photo booth.
Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue will hold its Baskets in the Barn raffle on Sunday in the barn behind Rapids Fire Hall, 7195 Plant Road, Lockport. Sales from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when winners will be drawn. Raffle tickets $5 a sheet. There also will be a bake sale and pizza.
. . .
HIGH NOTES – The carillon will ring in concert for the first time in two years at 11:15 a.m. Sunday at Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, Claire Janezic from the University of Rochester Carillon Society, will perform music from movies.
The all-women Kalina Singing Society will celebrate its 120th anniversary with a concert at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Millennium Buffalo Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Tickets are $30. For info, call Fran Cirbus at 633-1755.
The Friends of Vienna begin a new season of chamber music at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave., with the Ekstasis Duo – cellist Natasha Farny and pianist Eliran Avni from the SUNY Fredonia faculty. Their program, “Music from the Shadows,” celebrates lesser-known composers. Tickets are $14, $5 for students.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Paula Voell, Byron Brown, Christine Urbanek, Matt Enstice, Sharon Levite, Elizabeth Kraengel, Buck Quigley, Lilly Colwell, Rob Moll, Jim Grabowski, Pam Embury, Ronald Wilk, Thea Zastempowski, Mike Safe, Cori Kowalski, Louise Guimento, Barbara Lynn Cahill Rumschik and Bill Mikolajczak.
AND SATURDAY – Herman Trotter, Luke Moretti, Norah Pellnat, Ann Galli, Dave Szymonek Jr., Sally Allen, Sivan K. Rich, Kelly Dockery, Jan Jones, Roberta Stoczynski, Rob Zielinski, Linda Schillinger, Jeff Curtis and Anthony Sole.
AND SUNDAY – Michelle M. F. Schwach, Warren Colville, Virginia Brannon, Vincent V. Muscarella, Risa Heller, Sammy Longo, Sister Mary Melanie Jaworski, Jim Easton, Linda Turoldo, Mary Beth Seivert, Patricia Walgate, David Clark, Angelo Provenzano, Kristy Grossman, Geraldine Maraschiello, Russell Boorom, Marilyn Kuczkowski, Emmett Kelly, Nathan Roy, Dennis Sauer, Carol Berry and Marie Huller.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.