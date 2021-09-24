Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 24, 2021 – Seasonal salutations

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald, born on this date in 1896, “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.”

. . .

FUTURE FLOWERS – The Samuel P. Capen Garden Walk will sponsor a fall plant and seed exchange from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Saturday in the parking lot of the University Presbyterian Church, 3300 Main St. at Niagara Falls Boulevard. Donations of planters, vases and garden ornaments accepted.

. . .

WINNERS WANTED – The Ailiamsi Court of The Shrine will offer its Fall Bingo Bonanza on Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Bingo begins at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon and more games to follow. Cost is $20 and includes lunch. For info, call 674-8666.

. . .

FURRY FRIENDS – Standing Together Animal Rescue Service will hold its second annual Adopt-a-Thon from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 1089 Kinkead Ave., North Tonawanda. There also will be a basket raffle and a photo booth.