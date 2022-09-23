Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 23, 2022 – Wrenching up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, born in Buffalo on this date in 1970, “Any tool is a weapon if you hold it right.”

. . .

PLUG IN – Three Kohl’s stores in our area are offering free electric vehicle charging today through Oct. 2 in conjunction with National Drive Electric Week. They are at 2232 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, 3115 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst; and 400 N. Union St. in Olean.

...

GREEN TRADE – The Capen Garden Walk Committee holds a plant and seed exchange from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the University Presbyterian Church parking lot, 3330 Main St. Bring plants, seeds and cuttings to share.

. . .

ONE MORE TIME – The Ellicottville Historical Society offers its last historical walking tour of the village this year at 1 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $10. For info and to register, call Ellen Frank at 716-699-2276.

. . .

HUNGRY? – The Shriners of WNY host a chicken barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Dinners are $14.

. . .

INTO THE MIST – Ginger Strand, author of “Inventing Niagara,” will give an illustrated slide lecture on the hidden history of Niagara Falls at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University. A book signing and reception follow. Registration required. Visit bit.ly/gingerstrandNU.

. . .

CHURCH NOTES – Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., has a choral evensong program and blessing of animals at 4 p.m. Sunday. Prelude by Garrett F. Martin on the newly restored Aeolian-Skinner organ at 3:30. Livestreamed at wpcbuffalo.org/live.

Also at 4 p.m. Sunday, visiting organist Alden Wright is featured in an organ recital and choral evensong program in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Rose H. Sconiers, Katie Alexander, Nicholas J. Snyder, Parker Fay, Kevin Schmelzer, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Linda Hall, Ellen Zelasko, Leann Guzzetta, Bridget Hall, Pam Gibbins, J. F. Karb III, Dean Roman, David Rogers, Zachary McGowan, Julie Grana, Pat Mahoney, Emmett Gallagher O’Neill, MaryPat Schlicht, Andrew Kuczmarski, Nora Rose Murphy, Elizabeth “Liz” Kazmierczak, Sister Mary Gloria Lewandowski, Tabatha McCabe, Moose Tomassi, Sean Stablewski and Mike McGavis.

AND SATURDAY – Paula Voell, Byron Brown, Christine Urbanek, Matt Enstice, Sharon Levite, Elizabeth Kraengel, Buck Quigley, Lilly Colwell, Sue Probst, Jim Grabowski, Dave Szymonek Jr., Pamela Embury, Ronald Wilk, Mike Safe, Al Clark, Wayne Thompson, Louise Guimento, Rob Moll, Barbara Kobos, Thea Zastempkowski and Kayla Carney.

AND SUNDAY – Herman Trotter, Luke Moretti, Kenneth J. Turner, Norah Pellnat, Sally Schworm Allen, Jan Jones, Maria Bell, Beverly Friedly, Kelly Burns Cramer, Mark Butera, Alfred Frenning, Linda Schillinger, Donna Burger, Ann Galli, Pauline McGavis, Jeff Curtis, Anthony Sole and Chris Gibney.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.