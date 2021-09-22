Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 22, 2021 – Learning experience

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to longtime Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, born on this date in 1927, “About the only problem with success is that it does not teach you how to deal with failure.”
. . .
LOOKING BACK – Genealogist Jennifer Liber Raines discusses 19th century burials from the former Erie County Poorhouse discovered on the University at Buffalo South Campus in a program at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, Batavia. Admission is free. Also available on Zoom. Call 585-343-4727 or visit hollandlandoffice.com.
Douglas Farley, director of the Cobblestone Society in Albion, will present “Set in Stone: The History of Cobblestone Masonry” in a program hosted by the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. Admission is free. Covid-19 protocols observed.
. . .
MINDFUL – Behavioral health expert Karl Shallowhorn is guest speaker for a Buffalo Federation of Women’s Clubs luncheon at noon Thursday in Sean Patrick’s Restaurant, 3480 Millersport Highway, Getzville. His topic: “Improving Our Emotional Well-Being.” Cost is $25. A meeting begins at 10 a.m. For info, email misckau@buffalo.edu.
. . .
SPOOKY STROLL – The Ellicottville Historical Society kicks off a five-week series of paranormal walks led by historian John Koerner at 8 p.m. Friday from the Ellicottville Gazebo on Washington Street. Cost is $10. For info, call 699-2276 visit paranormalwalks.com.
. . .
BE SAFE – There are four chances to get a child’s car seat checked for free this weekend. The City of Tonawanda Police will be checking from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Veterans Park, 777 Niagara St., during the city’s Fall Festival.
State Police will join Cheektowaga Police for checks between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Cheektowaga Police Headquarters, 3223 Union Road. Appointments are needed in Cheektowaga. Visit cpdny.org/carseatsat.
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee offers checks from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Medical, 550 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Medical, 94 Olean St., East Aurora. To register, call Christina Lewis at 344-7357 or email clewis4@chsbuffalo.org.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Marc Adler, Robert Shibley, Laurie Brown, Amy Heumann, Hadar Borden, David Merrell, Kathy Macris, Beckham Lorentz, Norm Murray, Brandon Kuczmarski, Sue Campbell Klinshaw, Diane Cielinski, Rita Fleckenstein and Eleanore Persichini.
AND THURSDAY – Ani DiFranco, Rose H. Sconiers, Katie Alexander, Nicholas J. Snyder, Jerry “Moose” Tomassi, Parker Fay, Sister Mary Gloria Lewandowski, Tabatha McCabe, Mike Janak, Butch Clarkson, Stan Kopiasz, MaryPat Schlicht, Linda Hall, Kenneth J. Turner, Ellen Zelasko, Zachary McGowan, Leann Guzzetta, Bridget Hall, Pam Gibbins, J. F. Karb III, Dean Roman, David Rogers, Andrew Kuczmarski, Emmett Gallagher O’Neill, Elizabeth “Liz” Kazmierczak, Betsy O’Brien, Sean Stablewski and Kimberly Giarratano.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.