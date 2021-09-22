Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 22, 2021 – Learning experience

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to longtime Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, born on this date in 1927, “About the only problem with success is that it does not teach you how to deal with failure.”

. . .

LOOKING BACK – Genealogist Jennifer Liber Raines discusses 19th century burials from the former Erie County Poorhouse discovered on the University at Buffalo South Campus in a program at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, Batavia. Admission is free. Also available on Zoom. Call 585-343-4727 or visit hollandlandoffice.com.

Douglas Farley, director of the Cobblestone Society in Albion, will present “Set in Stone: The History of Cobblestone Masonry” in a program hosted by the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. Admission is free. Covid-19 protocols observed.

. . .