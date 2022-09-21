Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 21, 2022 – Find the way

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from poet and songwriter Leonard Cohen, born on this date in 1934, “Act the way you’d like to be and soon you’ll be the way you act.”

. . .

TAKE A LOOK – Step inside 18 historic buildings in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during Doors Open Buffalo. Hub is the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway. For more info, visit explorebuffalo.org.

. . .

GOING BACK – Chris Mackowski, associate dean at the Jandoli School at St. Bonaventure University and author or co-author of a dozen books about the Civil War, is guest speaker for the Buffalo Civil War Round Table at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Gateway Building, 3556 Lake Shore Road, Woodlawn. All are welcome. Cost is $5. For more info, call Carl Modica at 716-992-3515 or email carleyesforyou@roadrunner.com.

The Historical Society of Early American Decoration will highlight the skills of 19th century artisans in the Living History Lecture Series at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster. Admission is $12.

. . .

RALLY ‘ROUND – Andre Sanders, a 7-year-old cancer survivor who arranged last year to donate gowns, socks and night lights for young cancer patients, now is the driving force in the Andre the Warrior Foundation, which is joining with the Roswell Park Foundation to sponsor Four Quarter Fight, a flag football fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the North Amherst Recreation Center, 4415 Millersport Highway. There also will be celebrity refs, children’s activities, food and raffles. Tickets are $10 at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit research and treatment for pediatric cancer.

. . .

DRESS UP – Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca, hosts a costumed parade for dogs at noon Sunday, with prizes for the best. There also will be crafts for kids, sidewalk art, games, rehabbed birds and Mark Carra’s Critters. Up to 40 dogs will be accepted.. All entries must pre-register at BurchfieldNAC.org.

. . .

FAR FROM HOME – “WNY and Immigrant Detention: How to Help” is the topic at 7 p.m. Monday when Carra Stratton of Justice for Migrant Families speaks at a coffeehouse hosted by the Latin American Solidarity Committee in Canisius College Science Hall.

. . .

WELL DONE – A retirement party for Peg Overdorf, longtime executive director of the Valley Community Association, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. next Wednesday in Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. Tickets are $25. For tickets and info, call 716-823-4707.

. . .

REUNION AHEAD – Mount St. Joseph Academy’s Class of 1962 will hold its 60-year reunion at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 in Rizzoto Restaurant, 930 Maple Road, Amherst. For info, call Maria Ann Gorton at 716-631-9514.

. . .

*** OLAF ONLINE EXTRA ***

PASS THE GRAVY – Central Park United Methodist Church, 216 Beard Ave., will host a Weidner's chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Full dinners $15, just the chicken $10, eat-in or take-out. Beverages and homemade desserts will be for sale and, for those who stay, the Serendipity Swing Band will play in the church sanctuary.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Judy Kaprove, Judie Bailey, Andrea Haxton, Marian Hetherly, Claudine Ewing, Michelle Barron, Derek Landri, Colleen Kaney, Francesca Bond, Leo Lagace, Stacy Clark, Joan D. Harms, Ed Kowalczewski, Zachary Navratil, Billy Schworm, David Karb, Tim Regan, Mark Scherer, Mike Filicetti, Natalie Hall, Jason Buil, Sue Czuba, Jordan Nicole Panek, Debbie Edmondson and Alyssa Lickfeld,

AND THURSDAY – Steve Kowsky, David Merrell, Marc Adler, Robert Shibley, Laurie Brown, Amy Heumann, Hadar Borden, Gary Thamer, Shannon Marinaccio, Ron Cunningham, Steve Balm, Brandon Kuczmarski, Diane Cielinski, Norm Murray, Kathleen McCormack, Sue Campbell Klinshaw and Kevin Livingstone.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.