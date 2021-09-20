Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 20, 2021 – Little things

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall, born on this date in 1928, “Everything important always begins from something trivial.”

. . .

IN THE KNOW – Dorinda Darden, assistant deputy director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her topic: “Libraries are more than just books.” The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87964524126.

Animal communicator Kristin Hadley will give a talk at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St.

Jeanne Burke will discuss “Arrangements From Your Garden” at a meeting of the Hamburg House and Garden Club at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect St. All are welcome. For info, call Susan Van Tine at 649-1947.

Preservation expert Tom Yots will tell how a preservation program can benefit a community at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. All are welcome. Donation is $5 for non-members of the West Seneca Historical Society. Covid precautions in effect.