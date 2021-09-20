Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 20, 2021 – Little things

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall, born on this date in 1928, “Everything important always begins from something trivial.”
. . .
IN THE KNOW – Dorinda Darden, assistant deputy director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her topic: “Libraries are more than just books.” The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87964524126.
Animal communicator Kristin Hadley will give a talk at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St.
Jeanne Burke will discuss “Arrangements From Your Garden” at a meeting of the Hamburg House and Garden Club at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect St. All are welcome. For info, call Susan Van Tine at 649-1947.
Preservation expert Tom Yots will tell how a preservation program can benefit a community at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. All are welcome. Donation is $5 for non-members of the West Seneca Historical Society. Covid precautions in effect.
. . .
CHURCH NOTE – Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave., will hold a Taizé fall equinox ecumenical prayer service at 7:30 p.m. on the front steps. Those attending are asked to bring a chair and a lantern or candle in a vase.
. . .
CHIME IN – Young singers in grades 3 to 12 are invited to come sing in the ABC Bel Canto choirs. Open rehearsals are Thursday and Sept. 30 in Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Amherst. Grades 3 to 6 at 4:45 p.m., grades 6 to 12 at 6 p.m. For more info, visit abcbelcanto.org or call Sue Fay Allen at 759-6428.
. . .
REUNION ALERTS – This year’s annual Mass and luncheon for alumni of Bishop Colton High School has been canceled and plans are being made for one on Sept. 25, 2022. For info, contact Annmarie Nichter at 813-985-4368 or email raysfantt@gmail.com.
The Alden High School Class of 1960 will hold a get-together and dinner Oct. 16 in the Whistle Stop Inn, 1338 Exchange St., Alden. Spouses, family and friends welcome. Cost is $25. Mail checks by Oct. 1 to Carl Matthies, 12556 Lori Drive, Alden, NY 14004. For info, call 683-7282.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Vaughn Keller, Linda Pellegrino, Pamela Pope, Vanessa Glushefski, Jeremiah Lagace, Sister Mary Joanne Siriani, Heather Hassett, Val Sweetland, Michael Rathke, Maddie Lickfeld, Steven Granelli, Raymond Hargro, Dan Sikorski, Teresa Karg, William Bliek, Katherine Gibbins, Ashley Guzzetta Smith, Ethan Fancher, Mary Ross Lysiak and Gerry Goerss.
AND TUESDAY – Judy Kaprove, Judie Bailey, Andrea Haxton, Marian Hetherly, Claudine Ewing, Michelle Barron, Derek Landri, Colleen Kaney, Francesca Bond, Leo Lagace, David Wilczewski, Joannie Harms, Jordyn Nicole Panek, Charlotte Pawlak, Mark Kromer, Ed Kowalczewski, Bill Schworm Jr., Alyssa Lickfeld, David Karb, Tim Regan, Hailey Eschberger and Sue Czuba.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.