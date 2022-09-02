Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 2, 2022 – Voice of experience

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to tennis great Jimmy Connors, born on this date in 1952, “Experience is a great advantage. The problem is that when you get the experience, you’re too damned old to do anything about it.”

MORE TIME – Kicking off the new expanded hours this month is the Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. It now will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. It’s also open from 9:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday.

CHURCH NOTE – St. Anthony of Padua Church, South Elmwood and Court Street behind Buffalo City Hall, will offer a special Mass in Italian at 11 a.m. Sunday in honor of St. Rosalia, patroness of Palermo, Sicily. A procession and refreshments will follow.

HELP WANTED – People Inc. is looking for volunteer ombudsmen in Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties to be advocates for people in long-term care facilities. After completing a 36-hour training program, volunteers are certified by the State Office for the Aging and make weekly visits to a facility in their area to meet with residents. Training begins via Zoom on weekday evenings in October. For info and to volunteer, call 716-817-9222.

TAKE THE WHEEL – Save 10% on car insurance for three years by taking a defensive driving class from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Metro Roberts Real Estate office, 960 Center Road, West Seneca. For info and to reserve a seat, call Donna Jeffers at 716-868-8266.

