Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 19, 2022 – Working it out

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to newspaper columnist Mike Royko, born on this date in 1932, “If work is so good, how come they have to pay us to do it?”

. . .

BUGGED – “The Ten Least Wanted List: Invasive Insects in the Garden” is the subject as Jamilyn Woodside of the state Department of Agriculture and Markets presents in the first of three Fall gardening classes offered by Erie County Cooperative Extension at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Power House on the Roycroft Campus, 39 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Cost is $15. Register at erie.cce.cornell.edu/events.

. . .

HIGH NOTES – Young singers from all over Western New York are invited to come lend their voices to one of the ABC Bel Canto choirs in open rehearsals Thursday and Sept. 29 in Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road at Harlem Road, Amherst. Rehearsals for grades 3 to 6 will be held at 4:45 p.m. Those in grades 7 to 12 rehearse at 6 p.m. For more info, call Sue Fay Allen at 716-759-6428 or visit abcbelcanto.org.

. . .

DRUMSTICK BEAT – The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra benefits from a drive-through Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kleinhans Music Hall. Dinners $15 pre-sale. Call 716-885-5000 or visit bpo.org.

. . .

LOOKING BACK – Gary Costello, president of the Hull House Foundation, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/84945184254.

Artist and teacher Melissa Chernowetz will discuss “The Entertainers of the Pan American Exposition,” including Buffalo Bill and Calamity Jane, as the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society kicks off its free Fall Speaker Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the museum at 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda.

Former North Tonawanda City Historian Joe Midura gives a presentation on “William H. Gratwick: NT’s Most Famous ‘Non-Citizen’” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St. For more info, call 716-213-0554.

Civil War historian Chris Mackowski, associate dean at the Jandoli School at St. Bonaventure University, launches the free Historical Horizons Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Room T102 of the Conable Technology Building at Genesee Community College in Batavia. His topic: “What If Jackson Was at Gettysburg?” For more info, email ddmaxfield@genesee.edu.

Buffalo’s Louise Blanchard Bethune, the first professional woman architect in America, is the topic at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Happy Hour History series at the Buffalo History Museum. Speaker will be Kelly Hayes McAlonie, director of campus planning at the University of Buffalo, who has written a biography of Bethune. Admission is $5.

Historian Rick Falkowski will give a talk, “Historic and Influential People from Buffalo and Western New York in the Early 1800s,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. Admission is free for students and West Seneca Historical Society members, $5 others.

. . .

REUNION ALERTS – Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O’Connell Ave., in Buffalo’s Old First Ward invites past church members and friends of the parish to join in celebrating its 125th anniversary at a homecoming Mass at 10:30 a.m. next Sunday. A ticketed lunch follows in Tewksbury Lodge. To purchase tickets, call 716-852-2671 or visit the church Facebook page at OLPHPETS.

The Class of 1962 from Mount St. Joseph Academy will hold its 60th reunion Sept. 29 in Rizotto’s Restaurant, 930 Maple Road, Amherst. For info, email Sandy Rebhan Sherer at ssher14@outlook.com.

. . .

