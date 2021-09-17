Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 17, 2021 – Watch what you eat

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Rita Rudner, born on this date in 1953, “I was a vegetarian until I started leaning toward the sunlight.”
SCRATCHED – The Marble Orchard Ghost Walks, scheduled to start Saturday in Lewiston, are canceled. The Lewiston Council on the Arts reports that the lead character has been sidelined following a serious car accident.
MUSIC PLUS – The Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY benefits as 10 bands play in the fourth annual Red, White, Rock ‘N Blues concert from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Sportsmen’s MusicTown Complex, 326 Amherst St. Tickets are $25, available online at sportsmensbuffalo.com.
The Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St., celebrates its 125th anniversary from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday with music by “45 RPM British Invasion.” Cake and ice cream follow. The Depot holds an Octoberfest Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with $2 hay rides.
TREASURE HUNT – The Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association holds its annual Antique and Bottle Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Polish Falcons Hall, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Admission $3. Kids under 12 are free.
BIRD CALLS – St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, hosts a drive-through Weidner’s chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $12.
Milton J. Brounshidle Post 205, American Legion, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda, hosts a drive-through Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $12.
The First Volunteer Fire Company of Bergholz, 2470 Niagara Road, Bergholz, offers a drive-through Chiavetta's chicken barbecue beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday. Dinners are $12.
Friends of the Lancaster Public Library host a drive-through BW’s chicken barbecue starting at noon Sunday in the library parking lot on School Street. Dinners are $12.
Six restaurants serving 35 food items are featured in Taste of the Southtowns from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in St. Aloysius Hall, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Admission free with purchase of $10 in food or auction tickets. Proceeds benefit Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary in Delevan.
WANT DESSERT? – The Kiwanis Club of Marilla will have a Whole Pie Sale from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Town Ag Celebration behind Marilla Town Hall, 1740 Two Rod Road. Pies are $13.
CATCH A CUP – Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio resumes his Coffee with Chris conversations at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio provides the coffee. For more info, call 696-0086.
TELLING TALES – Brian Lasher is guest speaker at 2 p.m. Saturday in the John and Dianne Koplas Memorial Lecture Series at the Lockport Public Library, His topic is “The Overwhelming Power of Narrative.” Admission is free.
GAME TIME – The Seneca-Babcock Community Association will present a free sports day with competitive and non-competitive games from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Arlene Mychajliw Community Center, 82 Harrison St. Lunch will be provided.
Music, vendors and Highland Games are features of the Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. Daily tickets range from $14 to $22. Kids 12 and under free. For info, visit NiagaraCeltic.com.
WINNERS WANTED – The WNY Shrine Center will host a Sportsmen’s Raffle, with many hunting and sports items, from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. For info, call 674-8666.
HERITAGE HARVEST – Continuous wagon rides are featured, along with food, displays of antique machinery and a game of cow chip bingo, as the Town of Somerset Historical Society holds an Old Fashioned Farm Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Babcock Cobblestone House, 7449 Lake Road, Appleton. Admission is free.
STEPPING OUT – The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative holds its fifth annual Walk the Falls on Saturday morning from the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave. West. Registration starts at 9:15 a.m. Walking, running and biking begin at 10. For info and to register, visit healthierniagarafalls.org.
