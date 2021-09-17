Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 17, 2021 – Watch what you eat

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Rita Rudner, born on this date in 1953, “I was a vegetarian until I started leaning toward the sunlight.”

. . .

SCRATCHED – The Marble Orchard Ghost Walks, scheduled to start Saturday in Lewiston, are canceled. The Lewiston Council on the Arts reports that the lead character has been sidelined following a serious car accident.

. . .

MUSIC PLUS – The Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY benefits as 10 bands play in the fourth annual Red, White, Rock ‘N Blues concert from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Sportsmen’s MusicTown Complex, 326 Amherst St. Tickets are $25, available online at sportsmensbuffalo.com.

The Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St., celebrates its 125th anniversary from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday with music by “45 RPM British Invasion.” Cake and ice cream follow. The Depot holds an Octoberfest Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with $2 hay rides.

. . .