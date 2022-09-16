Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 16, 2022 – Sense of direction

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to management theorist Laurence J. Peter, inventor of the Peter Principle and born on this date in 1919, “If you don’t know where you are going, you will probably end up somewhere else.”

. . .

READY TO EAT – Kenmore United Church of Christ, 295 Delaware Road, hosts a drive-through BW’s fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. $14. Children's chicken finger dinners $11.

Chowder is ready at noon Saturday at Niagara Hose Fire Co. 3, 74 Wheeler St., City of Tonawanda. $6 a quart.

Sons of the American Legion at South Buffalo Post, 136 Cazenovia St., hold their annual chicken barbecue from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. $15.

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group hosts its annual all-you-can-eat pasta dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Hall, 3281 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. $12, $6 kids under 10.

The Lancaster varsity boys soccer team benefits from a meat raffle at 6 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s High School, 142 Laverack Ave., Lancaster. First spin at 7. $10, includes beer, pop and pizza.

Ethnic foods and theme baskets are offered at an Aid for Ukraine fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church Hall, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. For info, visit UkrainiansofBuffalo.com.

Resurrection Parish, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, hosts a BW’s chicken barbecue and basket raffle from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dinners $12.

. . .

OUT AND ABOUT – Kenilworth United Church of Christ, 45 Dalton Drive, Town of Tonawanda, holds its annual rummage and baked goods sale from 2 to 6 p.m. today with $2 admission and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday with a $3 bag sale.

Orchard Park American Legion Post 567 and VFW Post 6247 celebrate the grand opening of their new location at 5784 Ellis Road with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

. . .

SOUNDS OF MUSIC – Ebenezer Seniors host a free performance by the Buffalo Banjo Band at 1 p.m. today in Ebenzer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca.

A free lecture and recital introduces Buffalo Opera Unlimited’s new production of Verdi’s “Un Ballo in Maschera” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Tacoma Performing Arts Center, 351 Tacoma Ave.

Chamber and electronic music composer Alex Huddleston plays at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. Freewill offering.

Free carillon concerts resume at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville, with University of Rochester carillonneur Doris Aman.

The first WoofStock Music Festival to benefit the Como Lake Bark Park will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the park’s Bowen Grove, across from the Bowen Road entrance. Featured are the Plagiarists, the Applejack Band and Gabriel Birkby. Tickets $20, $15 advance at comolakebarkpark.org.

. . .

*** OLAF ONLINE EXTRAS ***

REACH FOR THE SKY – Mental Health PEER Connection has a new location for its Kite Flying Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday – Cheektowaga Town Park, 2600 Harlem Road. It’s free. Bring your own kite or decorate one of theirs. There will be free hot dogs, snacks and a variety of children’s activities. For more info, call Hayley Joyce at 716-836-0822, ext. 146, or email hjoyce@wnyil.org.

There’s also a new location for the 24th annual Kidz ‘N’ Kites sponsored by the Niagara County Youth Bureau from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday – Gratwick Riverside Park in North Tonawanda. First 500 youth to register get a free T-shirt, hot dog lunch and kite. For more info, call 716-278-6872.

. . .

STOP AND SHOP – Fall and Christmas items will be featured as the Winchester Ladies Auxiliary hold a vendor and craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Winchester Community Church, 969 Harlem Road, West Seneca.

. . .

LIMBER UP – Independent Health and Power Yoga Buffalo will sponsor the second annual Yogathon for Suicide Awareness and Prevention from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 500 Seneca St., with a class from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Proceeds benefit Mental Health Advocates of WNY. Registration is $25.

. . .

JAZZING – Pianist Krista Seddon will discuss and play selections by Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn and Dave Brubeck at 2 p.m. Sunday in the third and final session in the Third Steinway Sundays, The Art of Cool, series in Central Park Church, 216 Beard Ave. Tickets are $35, second one free. Students $15. For more info, visit centralparkcomplex.com.

. . .

TAKE THE WHEEL – Teens can find out about driving lessons from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as AAA Western and Central New York holds a Driver Training Open House at its Quaker Crossing Retail Center, 3475 Amelia Drive, Orhcard Park. Visitors can sign up for the five-hour course, and receive discounts on the cost and check out new driver training vehicles. For more info, visit AAA.com/DriverTraining.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Timothy James Chatman Jr., Juniper Jeffords, Abigail McCormick, Debbie Hart, Joanie Amodeo, Gerri Andolina, Kyle Terceros, Jamie Smith Leistner, Lori Staniszewski, Luann Chambers, Eileen “Shelby” Naab, Rex Blattenberger, Judy Andrews, John McGavis, Nicole Toepfer, Shelly Weinstock, Terry Tucholski, Lisa Essman, Jen Lippold, Lavera Johnson, Bobbie Rein, Tammy Bialek-Lehrer, Michael Vallely, Marcia Rajewski, Heather Forster, Shawn Lis, Caitlyn Reeves, Joseph Gnozzo, Sue Grzaznkowski, Matt Reingold, Denise Reisdorf and Sarah Nickerson.

AND SATURDAY – Jennifer O’Malley, Rachel Uschold, Laura White, Diane Lynn Odle, David Heintzman, Peter Koehn, Anita Sengbush, Teri Bebak, Jodi Zimpfer, Louis P. Ciminelli, Dona Tepas, Robin Schimminger, Carl Dennis, Kara Kenney, Sister Denise Roche, Seamus Gallivan, Tolulope Odunsi, Patricia Walkowiak, Eadie Streb, Nick Granto, Michael Bottomley,

AND SUNDAY – Grace Matorana, Cathy Chowaniec, Nancy McCallum, Henry Jackson, Todd Piotrowski, Rev. Mark Itua, Mike McKenna, Marilyn Staniszewski, Owen Braunscheidel, Alissa Amorosi, Carol Ziarniak, Michael Strobele, Bill “Big Daddy” Higgins, Emma Vangalio Nowak, Shirley Jaehn, Linda Hiller, Scotty Bowman, Phil Banaszak, Darryl Dennard, Samantha Summers, Tod Kniazuk, Demone Smith, Jerry Raven, Dr. Katherine O’Donnell, Nancy Abramo, Andrea Blanchard-Cone, Kate Sarata, Carolin Soldo, Eli Watson, Carter Stead, Elliott Woyshner, Pat Regan, Benjamin Zuccaro, Halina Bres and Bill Fulton.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.