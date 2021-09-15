Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 15, 2021 – Perfectly clear

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from our 27th president, William Howard Taft, born on this date in 1857, “Don’t write so that you can be understood, write so that you can’t be misunderstood.”
TOSS THEM – Get rid of old electronic items when Sunnking offers free drive-through e-recycling from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Fashion Outlets, 1900 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Registration required by 4 p.m. Friday. Visit sunnking.com/events.
ON THE BALL – The Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program is sponsoring the first Buffalo Pitch Run & Hit baseball and softball competition for boys and girls aged 7 to 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion, Jefferson Avenue and Best Street.
Prizes will be awarded in age groups in both divisions. All participants will receive lunch and a voucher for the Buffalo Bisons game Sept. 25. Registration required. Visit WHJSC.org or call 715-4980.
HISTORIC HAUNTS – Spirits from Lewiston’s colorful frontier days come to life again when the Marble Orchard Ghost Walks resume at 7 p.m. Saturday from the Peace Garden, 476 Center St., Lewiston. Cost is $15, $5 kids under 12. Masks required. Flashlights recommended. Walks continue Saturdays through Oct. 30, rain or shine.
Author Rob Thompson talks about 19th century grave robbing and body snatching at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Tickets $3. Reservations appreciated. Call 585-343-4727. Also on Zoom. Link at hollandlandoffice.com.
SAFETY FIRST – Get a free children’s car seat check from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Trinity Medical OB/GYN, 897 Delaware Ave. Appointments required. Call Christina Lewis at 334-7357 or email clewis4@chsbuffalo.org.
Also offering free car seat checks is the City of Tonawanda Police Department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Tonawanda’s Veterans Memorial Park, 777 Niagara St.
