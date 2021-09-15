Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 15, 2021 – Perfectly clear

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from our 27th president, William Howard Taft, born on this date in 1857, “Don’t write so that you can be understood, write so that you can’t be misunderstood.”

. . .

TOSS THEM – Get rid of old electronic items when Sunnking offers free drive-through e-recycling from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Fashion Outlets, 1900 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Registration required by 4 p.m. Friday. Visit sunnking.com/events.

. . .

ON THE BALL – The Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program is sponsoring the first Buffalo Pitch Run & Hit baseball and softball competition for boys and girls aged 7 to 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion, Jefferson Avenue and Best Street.

Prizes will be awarded in age groups in both divisions. All participants will receive lunch and a voucher for the Buffalo Bisons game Sept. 25. Registration required. Visit WHJSC.org or call 715-4980.