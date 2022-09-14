Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 14, 2022 – Easy does it

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to newspaper columnist Sidney J. Harris, born on this date in 1917, “The time to relax is when you don’t have time for it.”

. . .

HEAVENLY – The a cappella voices of the St. John Paul II Schola Cantorum sing Catholic choral works from the 16th century to the present day at 7:30 p.m. Friday when Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave., takes part in Explore Buffalo’s free Doors Open Houses of Worship series. For more info, visit blessedtrinitybuffalo.org.

. . .

NIGHT OUT – The Singles Social Club hosts an Endless Summer Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls, with music by BJ the DJ. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination required. Tickets are $6. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

. . .

BACK TO NATURE – Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive off Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, holds its 22nd annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with nature activities, live animals and music. Admission is free. Tote bags for first 500 to arrive. Smokey Bear will make a special appearance. For more info, call 716-683-5959 or visit reinsteinwoods.org.

. . .

LONG RUN – The First Presbyterian Church of Olean, 212 Laurens St., celebrates its 200th anniversary this weekend with a bring-your-own picnic at 5 p.m. Friday in Lincoln Park, followed by a concert by the Generations. The church’s organist gives a concert in the church at 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by a reception.

Sunday sees a 19th century worship service at 11 a.m. and a birthday celebration and worship service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Gary Larson, pastor from 1979 to 2006, sharing memories. A potluck dinner follows. For more info, call 716-372-7844 or email oleanfpc@wny.twcbc.com.

. . .

SEEK AND FIND – Antiques, breweriana and Larkin Soap and Pan American Exposition collectibles will be offered at the Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association’s 22nd annual Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Polish Falcons Hall, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Admission is $4. Kids under 12 free. Free appraisals. For more info, call Peter Jablonski at 716-440-7985.

. . .

HERE’S THE BEEF – The Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda, holds a meat raffle Saturday with doors open at 6 p.m., first spin at 7. Tickets are $12 and include beer and pop. Outside snacks allowed. For tickets and info, call 716-695-6129.

. . .

MARK THE DATE – Registration is needed by Saturday for the Presbyterian Women’s Gathering at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 24 in Chestnut Ridge Park. Call Olga Rico-Armesto at 716-648-2081.

A guest speaker from the Alzheimer’s Association is featured when Northtowns Chapter 439, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mitch Flynn, Nancy Naples, Michael A. Siragusa, Monica Pellegrino Faix, Joanne Zavarella, Gina LaPlante, Monica Kemp, Helaine Bell, Nellie Crews, JoAnne Eads, Linda Marie Jones, Hudson C. Meegan, Elen Long, Matt Kinmartin, Cheryl Grisanti, Donna Clark, Nancy Turgeon, Jenn Louth, Mike Dersam, Frani Walters, Betsy Robidoux, Barbara Kozlowski, Thomas E. Gresock, Tobias Panek, Sister Mary Marcelette Bogoniewski, Stephanie Justice, Marilyn Rite, Barbara Honeck, Muddux Murray Simpson, Susan M. Farry and Bonnie Piechowski.

AND THURSDAY – Judge Shirley Troutman, Michael Andriaccio, Tom Prohaska, Jorge Guitart, Ellen Errigo, Ernestine Richardson, Linda Roberts, Lisa Fucina, Lucas Halt, Ryan Christopher Schaller, Mark Gallagher, Lisa Keating, Isabel M. Keuther, Luke Chambers, Nicolas Curry, Gregory Bosworth, Chris Cywinski, Aimee Musilli, Neil Gruppo, Eleanor Hillman, Courtney Cartwright, Tom Buczkowski and Nick Palisano.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.