OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British novelist J. B. Priestly, born on this date in 1894, “Be yourself is about the worst advice you can give to some people.”

. . .

IT’S HERE ALREADY – New York’s leaf peeping season is off and running. Weekly fall color reports begin today at iloveny.com/foliage.

. . .

FEELING FESTIVE – A flying bird show, a wild cat chat and new baby animals are among the attractions for Enchanted Wild Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, 1963 Mill Road, West Falls. For more info and tickets, call 716-652-8646 or visit hawkcreek.org.

The 22nd annual Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival and Highland Games returns to the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave. (Route 78), Lockport, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, featuring more than 60 athletes in a variety of competitions, more than 45 Irish bands and pipe bands, more than 40 vendors and free activities for kids. Those 12 and under get in free. For discount tickets, visit NiagaraCeltic.com.

The Niagara Falls Blues Festival will be dedicated to the memory of its founder, Imperial Garage club owner Toby Rotello, who died in March, when it returns for its 14th year from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls. Headliners are Joe Louis Walker on Friday and Shemekia Copeland on Saturday. Admission is free. For more info, visit niagarafallsbluesfest.org.

. . .

BARGAIN HUNT – Fox Run at Orchard Park, off Milestrip Road, holds a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, with a bag sale in the final hour. Cash only. No early birds.

. . .

WRITING IT UP – Child education expert Judy Frizlen, founder of the Rosegarden Early Childhood Center in Buffalo, launches her new book, “Where Wisdom Meets Wonder: 40 Stories of Grandma Love,” at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Fitz Books and Waffles, 433 Ellicott St.

Author and photographer Mark Donnelly speaks next in Amherst’s Let’s Do Lunch series Sept. 21 at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. For reservations, mail a $24 check payable to Town of Amherst, Comptroller’s Office, 5583 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Deadline is Monday.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ken Madell, Carol Speser, Kimberly Addelman, Tammy Gangloff, Melissa Switzer, Karen Drebot, Barbara Koneck, Peter Ulrich, Chelsea Ulrich, Michael Herr, Ellie Cornwall, Claudia Salerno, Steve Tybor and Bonnie Piotrowski.

AND THURSDAY – Mitch Flynn, Nancy Naples, Michael A. Siragusa, Monica Pellegrino Faix, Joanne Zavarella, Gina LaPlante, Monica Kemp, Hudson C. Meegan, Ellen Long, Peggy Clouden, Tobias Panek, Sister Mary Marcelette Bogoniewski, Matt Kinmartin, Jane Brennan, Donna Clark, Nancy Turgeon, Mike Dersam, Nicholas Parsons, Jenn Louth, Frani Walters, Cheryl Grisanti, Betsy Robidoux, Barbara Kozlowski, Kevin Oczek and Jeff Blank.