Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 13, 2021 – Doing it right

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the advice columnist Miss Manners, born Judith Martin on this date in 1938, “It is, indeed, a trial to maintain the virtue of humility when one can’t help being right.”
. . .
Football Season
Ready to wear
Buffalo Bills gear
Mafia voices will cheer
Glad September’s here
Fans really care
Their team’s so dear
Sensing Super Bowl’s near.
– Wendy Schreiner, Warsaw
. . .
POINTS TAKEN – Brad Hahn of Explore Buffalo is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81619835407.
. . .
SECOND NATURE – The Kenmore Garden Club will hold its first in-person general meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in a shelter in Sheridan Park, 901 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Speaker will be Jeannie Burke, an accredited National Garden Club designer, who will demonstrate how to used dried plant materials in floral designs and give tips on drying flowers.
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County Master Gardener Program will host an in-person Fall Gardening class at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in its offices at 21 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Mackenzie Schuler of Lockwood’s Garden Center will give a presentation on “Growing Succulents Indoors and Outdoors.” Fee is $15. Register online at erie.cce.cornell.edu/events.
For its 2021 Fall Festival, Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive off Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, is offering five days of events from Thursday through next Monday.
It begins with a Fall Bird Migration Hike at 9 a.m. Thursday, followed by a terrarium workshop at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. To sign up, call 683-5959. For a full schedule of nature activities for families all weekend, visit reinsteinwoods.org/events.
. . .
SAVE THE DATE – Wednesday is the deadline for reservations for the re-gift, theme baskets and pound raffle luncheon Sept. 21 co-hosted by the Lockport, Greater Niagara and Northtowns Christian Women Connections in the Como Restaurant, 2220 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Cost is $17. Call 775-5002.
. . .
REUNION ALERT – Blessed Trinity School alumni and friends will hold their annual Alumni Sunday next Sunday with a tour of Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave., at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 and an all-class reception in St. Charles Hall. Members of the anniversary classes of 1960 and 1961 will be honored. For more info, call 832-2540 or visit blessedtrinitybuffalo.org/alumni.
. . .
