Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 13, 2021 – Doing it right

SECOND NATURE – The Kenmore Garden Club will hold its first in-person general meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in a shelter in Sheridan Park, 901 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Speaker will be Jeannie Burke, an accredited National Garden Club designer, who will demonstrate how to used dried plant materials in floral designs and give tips on drying flowers.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County Master Gardener Program will host an in-person Fall Gardening class at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in its offices at 21 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Mackenzie Schuler of Lockwood’s Garden Center will give a presentation on “Growing Succulents Indoors and Outdoors.” Fee is $15. Register online at erie.cce.cornell.edu/events.

For its 2021 Fall Festival, Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive off Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, is offering five days of events from Thursday through next Monday.