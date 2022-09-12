Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 12, 2022 – Watchful

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to journalist and social critic H. L. Mencken, born on this date in 1880, “Conscience is the inner voice that warns us somebody may be looking.”

. . .

POUR IT ON – Liquid libations play a part in two Arts for Learning WNY programs for Arts in Education Week. Paint & Sip at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in BriarBrothers Brewing Co., 50 Elk St., will be led by teaching artist Kristin Brandt. Fee is $35 and includes supplies, light snacks and one free drink. For tickets, call 716-881-0917 or click on “events” at artsforlearningwny.org. Come Thursday, there's 3-2-1 Happy Hour from 5 to 8 p.m. at two bars at 500 Pearl St., where $1 from each drink will be donated.

. . .

NEW AGE – For Preservation Buffalo Niagara, it’s the fourth annual ModernWNY Week, celebrating the area’s modern architecture. It includes three online lectures – “Pushing Boundaries in Modern Historic Preservation” at 6 p.m. today with Docomomo US executive director Liz Waytkus; “The History and Future of the Great Northern Grain Elevator” at 6 p.m. Wednesday with University at Buffalo architecture professor Gregory Delaney; and “Artifacts of the Future: Design in the Space Age, 1957-1972” with Space Age design expert Martin McGee. All are free. Suggested donation $10. Visit preservationbuffaloniagara.org.

. . .

ALL ARE WELCOME – Roosevelt scholar Robert Poczik will show photographs from Theodore Roosevelt’s 1914 expedition into the Amazon jungle at a meeting of the Kenmore Garden Club at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road.

The Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, which is celebrating 100 years as a conservation organization, will hold an ice cream social and meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Highway, Amherst.

The Buffalo Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America holds its first in-person meetings of the season at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday in North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest Road, Amherst. For more info, call Sharon Mozeko at 716-480-8864 or email poodlesm@yahoo.com.

. . .

DRUMSTICK BEAT – Danceability Studio, 2365 George Urban Blvd., Depew, hosts a drive-thru Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Dinners are $15.

. . .

HERE TO HELP – Knox Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, is beginning GriefShare, a grief support group, from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 12, starting today. Registration is $20. For more info, call Barb Smith at 716-435-0528 or register at griefshare.org.

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Brad Hahn, executive director of Explore Buffalo, will talk about this year’s Doors Open Buffalo program in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Log on at us02web.zoom.us/j/81311928098.

. . .

