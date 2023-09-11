OLAF FUB SEZ: As the Buffalo Bills’ season starts, a thought from legendary coach Tom Landry, born on this date in 1924: “Football is an incredible game. Sometimes it’s so incredible, it’s unbelievable.”

. . .

Football Time

Red, white and blue

“Let’s Go, Buffalo”

I love to cheer

#17 jersey I wear

It’s football time

‘Round here!

– Wendy Schreiner, Warsaw

. . .

GREEN THUMBS – Bugs are the subject as Krista Stachura from DL Acres speaks to the Cheektowaga Garden Club at 7 p.m. tonight in Maryvale Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga. For info, call Sally Hayes at 716-574-9500.

Kristen Rosenberg talks about the flora and fauna of Cheektowaga’s Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve when the Kenmore Garden Club meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road. All are welcome.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County Master Gardener Program gardening class focuses on the importance of birds at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Roycroft Power House, 39 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Fee $15. Register at erie.cce.cornell.edu/events or call Jolie Hibit at 716-652-5400, ext. 176.

The Western New York Herb Study Group hosts its annual Herb Tasting Dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. Guests welcome. Bring place settings and a dish to pass. Beverages provided.

. . .

TALKING BOOKS – Buffalo and Erie County Public Library director John Spears is guest in the free online IMAGINE speaker series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/89538636760.

. . .

WE MEET AGAIN – The Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club resumes its monthly meetings with an ice cream social at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Highway, Amherst. All are welcome.

The Buffalo Chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America holds its first meetings of the season at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday in North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest Road, Williamsville. For more info, call Sharon Mozeko at 716-480-8864 or email poodlesm@yahoo.com.

. . .

MUSIC NOTES – The James E. Prendergast Library, 509 Cherry St., Jamestown, presents a free concert by the Can-Am Trio – Canadian oboists Geralyn Giovannetti and Sarah Hamilton and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra English hornist Anna Mattix – at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in its Fireplace Room.

ABC Bel Canto Choir is holding open rehearsals for new members in the third to seventh grades from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 21 at Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Amherst. For more info, call 716-759-6428 or visit abcbelcanto.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Gary Lee, Pinky Regan, Catherine Schweitzer, Francina Spoth, Keenan Toohey, Lori Fuller, Joanne Yannello, Judy Novelli, Tom Herr Sr., Kathy Martin Appleford, Sean Beck, Cyndy Canady, Ronald Sieracki, Aimee Musilli, Nina Frenning Caffarelli and Marcia Pacciotti.

AND TUESDAY – Tom Fontana, Maura Cohen, Keith Halt, Kathy Marinaccio Tokasz, Dennis “Bags” Battaglia, Sister Mary Catherine Raczkowski, Gloria Moreno, Jim Brodzinski, Tom Amodeo, Sharon Hunt Hoffman, Charlene Vitali, Katlyn Galster Rogers, Anna Inglut, Abby Rockwood, Emily Thurnherr, Emily Mueller, Patricia “Patti” Orton and Paul Krafft.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.