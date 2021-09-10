Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 10, 2021 – Stirring it up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli, born on this date in 1890, “A good cook is like a sorceress who dispenses happiness.”
. . .
DARK DAY – The Harmonia Chamber Singers present “The Lord Is My Shepherd: Music and Meditation on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 139 Pearl St. It’s free, but registration is needed today. Call 855-0900 or visit SPCBuffalo.org, where it also will be streamed live.
. . .
SET YOUR SIGHT – The Kenmore Lions Club holds a free eyeglass clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln Park Arena, 260 Decatur Road, Town of Tonawanda, with eye screening, prescriptions and glasses made to order.
. . .
DRUMSTICK BEAT – Sardinia American Legion Post 1131 holds a Wendel’s chicken barbecue beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday in Sardinia Veterans Park, 13169 Genesee Road. Dinners are $12.
Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, holds its annual Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue and theme basket raffle from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Dinners are $12, take-out only. The church hosts a book signing with Canisius College professor emeritus Charlie Schmidke from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. He will read from his newest book, “My I’s: Isms, Ignorance, Interrelationships and Insights.”
. . .
CHURCH FESTS – Agape AMC Church, 224 Northland Ave., hosts Agape Love Community Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with free food, free health checks and a yard sale.
Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Town of Tonawanda, holds a Fall Festival from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with arts and crafts, attic treasures and a cupcake eating contest. For more info, visit sacramentchurch.com.
. . .
ROUNDABOUT – Ride free on the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, courtesy of the Rotary Club of Buffalo. Rotary’s annual Duck Derby follows at 4:15. Call 854-3397 or visit buffaloduckderby.com to adopt a racing duck for $5. Proceeds benefit social service agencies.
. . .
* * * OLAF ONLINE EXTRAS * * *
GOOD READS – The Half Off Book Sale continues today and Saturday at the Prendergast Library, 509 Cherry St., Jamestown. Hardcovers $1, children’s and paperback books, 50 cents. Fill a paper bag for $10. Fill a Prendergast tote bag for $12.
. . .
THREADS OF THE PAST – Underground Railroad Sampler, a quilt depicting scenes of slaves escaping to freedom created by the quilting group For the Love of Hexies, goes on display with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the Arts Council of Wyoming County gallery, 31 S. Main St., Perry. For more info, visit artswyco.org.
. . .
WATTS UP – The New York Power Authority and the Tesla Owners Club of New York State will sponsor a free Get Plugged In To Electric Vehicles program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Niagara Power Visita Visitors Center, 5777 Lewiston Road (Route 104), Lewiston. A variety of electric vehicles will be on display. Visitors are invited to bring a non-perishable food item for the FeedMore WNY food bank.
. . .
TWO IN ONE – The Clarence Arts and Crafts Society has combined its Summer Plein Air and Air Show and its Holiday Arts and Crafts Show into a single event,a Fall Holiday Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St. Exhibitors will set up indoors while plein air artists will be painting and sketching throughout the park.
. . .
HIT THE TRAIL – The Western New York Walk to End Hydrocephalus, a buildup of too much fluid in the brain, will be held Saturday in Beaver Island State Park on Grand Island. Registration for the 3K walk begins at 9 a.m., the 3K walk starts at 11:05, with a post-walk celebration to follow.
Walkers who raise $75 or more receive a T-shirt. Appearing will be Sabretooth and the WNY Superheroes Alliance. Dogs on leash welcome. For more info, visit hydroassoc.org/event or call Larry McKenzie at 888-598-3789.
. . .
TAILS WAGGING – The Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca, will hold a costumed dog parade from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday. Forty dogs will compete for best costume prizes. Other dogs on leash are welcome. Find registration forms online at BurchfieldNAC.org. Funday activities follow until 3 p.m., with games, bubbles, sidewalk art and a program with animals by wildlife educator Mark Carra.
. . .
COME ON OVER – Get your EC 200 Erie County Bicentennial passbook stamped at the open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Carolyn Thompson Ferreira, Nan Hoffman, Susan McGowan, Dr. Brian Block, Tim Baldwin, Martha Welte, Molly Basil, Tom Nawotka, Patrick Brady, Paul Palisano, Waylon Hassett, Barb Scarpace, Jeannette Nabozny, Pat Walh, Diane Wrightson, Billy “Wahoo” Wachowiak, Allison Domagala, Jeanette Nabozny, Sharon Roy, Ed Covino, Sister Dolores Ryan, Sue Farry, Steven Liddle, Rob Lederman, R. J. Higgins and Michael Plewinski.
AND SATURDAY – James Collier, Gary Lee, Pinky Regan, Catherine Schweitzer, Francina Spoth, Keenan Toohey, Noney Rokitka, Lori Fuller, Aimee K. Musilli, Armani Bonilla, Jacquelyn Nigrelli, Judy Novelli, Tom Herr Sr., Kathy Martin Appleford, Cyndy Canady, Ronald Sieracki, Debbie Sperrazza and Greg Casali.
AND SUNDAY – Tom Fontana, Maura Cohen, Kathy Tokasz, Keith Halt, Sister Mary Catherine Raczkowski, Raymond “Po-Hamp” Hampton, Gloria Marino, Charlie Vacanti, Tom Amodeo, Sharon Hunt Hoffman, Abby Rockwood, Emily Thurnherr, Emily Mueller, Patti Orton, Charlene Vitale and Michael Lorich.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.