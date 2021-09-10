Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 10, 2021 – Stirring it up

. . .

THREADS OF THE PAST – Underground Railroad Sampler, a quilt depicting scenes of slaves escaping to freedom created by the quilting group For the Love of Hexies, goes on display with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the Arts Council of Wyoming County gallery, 31 S. Main St., Perry. For more info, visit artswyco.org.

. . .

WATTS UP – The New York Power Authority and the Tesla Owners Club of New York State will sponsor a free Get Plugged In To Electric Vehicles program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Niagara Power Visita Visitors Center, 5777 Lewiston Road (Route 104), Lewiston. A variety of electric vehicles will be on display. Visitors are invited to bring a non-perishable food item for the FeedMore WNY food bank.

. . .