OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actress and comedian Lily Tomlin, born on this date in 1939, “The trouble with the rat race is that even if you win, you’re still a rat.”

CALIENTE – The City of Dunkirk will host its third annual Latino Lakefront Festival from noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 64 Lake Shore Drive East. Calle Uno will headline a daylong lineup of musicians and dancers. There also will be food trucks, vendors and a domino tournament for players 18 and older. Registration is $25, with information and forms available on the Dunkirk Festivals and Special Events Facebook page.

WELCOME MAT – The Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society will host an open house in its museum at 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

The Orchard Park Historical Society will offer free tours of the historic Jolls House Museum, 4287 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. More tours are scheduled for Sept. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.

TAKING CONTROL – The Niagara County Department of Health is offering a pair of free workshops beginning this month on self-management for people with diabetes and caregivers.

A six-week series of workshops at the North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive, begins with a session at 9 a.m. next Friday. Six weeks of workshops at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 15. To register, call Stacy Knott at 716-278-1900.

MAKING IT – Buffalo Mafia co-founder Del Reid kicks off this season’s Happy Hour History series at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum. He will talk about how the idea evolved from a movement on social media into 26 Shirts, a community-minded T-shirt company. Admission is $5. For more info, visit buffalohistory.org.

