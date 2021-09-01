Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 1, 2021 – View finders

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Lily Tomlin, born on this date in 1939, “If you read a lot of books, you’re considered well-read. But if you watch a lot of TV, you’re not considered well-viewed.”
. . .
CATCH SOME PASSES – Want to win tickets for the Buffalo Bills home opener Sept. 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers? Just donate blood between today and Monday at a ConnectLife Blood Donation Center and be entered into a drawing for two pairs of seats. They’re at 4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Amherst; 96 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda; and in the Southgate Plaza, 984 Union Road, West Seneca. For info or an appointment, call 529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.
. . .
SUNDAY BEST – The Buffalo Mass Mob, on hiatus due to the pandemic, returns to the pews Sept. 12 for the 11 a.m. Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival Mass at Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark St. in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.
“Our goal is to highlight historic churches in the city and to get people to understand their importance to the fabric of Buffalo,” says Mass Mob organizer Christopher Byrd. “Corpus Christi is a stunning church in the heart of the city.”
For more info, visit BuffaloMassMob.org.
. . .
ECHOES OF THE PAST – Muskets will fire on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown holds its annual War of 1812 Encampment. Throughout both days there also will be programs on everyday life in early 1800s, children’s games, uniforms and women’s fashions.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, Richard V. Barbuto, professor emeritus of military history at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, will give a talk about the fort’s pivotal role in the war in September 1814. For more info, visit oldfortniagara.org.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Wyatt Young, Lance Pollock, Jeff Gordon, Melissa Holmes, Valerie Pillo, Willie “Hutch” Jones, Clare Rose Ruminski, Kenny Dagostino, Annie Sullivan, Kay McGuire, Lily Grace Griggsby, Kathy Aures, Lorrie Dunford, Andy Giarrizzo, Jacqueline Gallagher O’Neill, George Sopko, Kieran O’Malley, Ben Staddon, Nancy Sanders, Sam Granelli, DeShelle Fields, Tara Sasiadek, Jack Ranallo and Kristen Chmura.
AND THURSDAY – Howard Riedel, Damon Palmer, Monica Wallace, Mary Banach, Annie Smith, Stephanie Young, Janel Panek, Sister Mary Christelle Sawicki, Michael D. DeLellis, Ernie Bogenrieder, Mary Hinkle, Stephanie Young, Gayle Goode, Kelli Quinn Broughton, Frank Stock, Vin Neri, Sarah Carney, Mary Clare Hourihan, David Schreiner, Patricia Orzechowski, Matthew Bratek, Donna Santucci, Andrew Pelczynski, Wesley Pelczynski and Gloria Schunk.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.