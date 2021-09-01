Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 1, 2021 – View finders

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Lily Tomlin, born on this date in 1939, “If you read a lot of books, you’re considered well-read. But if you watch a lot of TV, you’re not considered well-viewed.”

CATCH SOME PASSES – Want to win tickets for the Buffalo Bills home opener Sept. 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers? Just donate blood between today and Monday at a ConnectLife Blood Donation Center and be entered into a drawing for two pairs of seats. They’re at 4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Amherst; 96 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda; and in the Southgate Plaza, 984 Union Road, West Seneca. For info or an appointment, call 529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.

SUNDAY BEST – The Buffalo Mass Mob, on hiatus due to the pandemic, returns to the pews Sept. 12 for the 11 a.m. Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival Mass at Corpus Christi Church, 199 Clark St. in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.