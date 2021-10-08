Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 8, 2021 – Right again

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Chevy Chase, born Cornelius Crane Chase on this date in 1943, “Two wrongs don’t make a right, but three rights make a left.”

. . .

BARGAIN TIME – Everything is discounted 50% as Yia Yia’s Attic Treasures in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St., holds a clearance sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday. Masks required. Cash only.

. . .

OUT TO EAT – The Iron Island Museum, 998 E. Lovejoy St., holds its annual Haunted Food Truck Rodeo from 5 to 8 p.m. today.

The Citizens Hose Company of the Lancaster Fire Department hosts a Carrubba’s chicken barbecue starting at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Clark Street parking lot off Central Avenue in Lancaster. Dinners are $12, drive-through only.

. . .