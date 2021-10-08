Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 8, 2021 – Right again

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Chevy Chase, born Cornelius Crane Chase on this date in 1943, “Two wrongs don’t make a right, but three rights make a left.”
BARGAIN TIME – Everything is discounted 50% as Yia Yia’s Attic Treasures in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 146 W. Utica St., holds a clearance sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday. Masks required. Cash only.
OUT TO EAT – The Iron Island Museum, 998 E. Lovejoy St., holds its annual Haunted Food Truck Rodeo from 5 to 8 p.m. today.
The Citizens Hose Company of the Lancaster Fire Department hosts a Carrubba’s chicken barbecue starting at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Clark Street parking lot off Central Avenue in Lancaster. Dinners are $12, drive-through only.
DOG DAY – The Como Lake Bark Park will celebrate its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Como Lake Park, Lancaster, with food trucks, vendors, a pop-up Flying Bison beer garden and unveiling of a dog-inspired mural by Casey Milbrand. Admission is free.
SEASONS CHANGE – How to prepare an iris garden for the winter and how to encourage more iris gardening are topics as the Western New York Iris Society meets at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Reinstein Library, 1030 Losson Road, Cheektowaga. All are welcome.
LOW BRIDGE – Take a musical cruise into the past as the Hill Brothers present a historical program, “Erie Canal On Tour,” at 1 p.m. Monday in the West Seneca Public Library, 1300 Union Road. To register, call 674-2928. It’s free. Covid precautions observed.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Kathy Fenn, Melanie Pritchard, Amy Goldstein, Jonathan Lagace, Patrick Quinn, Larry Czwojdak, Maria Sullivan, Denise Braunscheidel, Colleen Lewis, Dennis Nusall, Mindy Bauerlein, Dawn Springer, Ann Baudo, Cora Kaczorowski, Mike Pleban, Cory Stoczynski, Jeremy Essman, Derek Hall, Donna Lisowski, Charlotte Lily Rouchka, Bernice Marczak, Father Harry Szczesniak, Kevin “Skippy” Melisz, Debbie St. John and Giovanni Vito Andriaccio.
AND SATURDAY – Sandy Stoeckl, Patrick Connors, Shonnie Finnegan, Thomas Knab, Rick Fleming, Wendy Guild Swearingen, Rachel Maloney Joyner, Bernie Konieczny, Piper Young, Mike Mahoney, Jeff Schaller, Jerri Maloney, Chris Riso, Eugenia Hendal, Sharon Mahony, Rob Snider, Heather Warner, Hannah Griffith, Jonathan Waggoner, Sam Vulcheff, Lauren Mueller, Tim Alessi, Nadine Alessi-Beacham, David Schlant, Father Peter Drilling, Michelle Gilmour, Charlene Birner and Christopher Gallant.
AND SUNDAY – Nancy Parisi, Pam Righter, Steve Gedra, Don Jok, Judi Gersic, Mary Ann Crean, Carol Gehring, Jeff Siuta, Ian Edbauer, Reed Lukasavich, Christina Billittier, Nancy Vedella, Joanne Kocak, Christian Hallgren, Joelene LaSanta, Denise Kiebzak and Tyler Cole.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.