Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 7, 2022 – Mother knows best

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from cellist Yo-Yo Ma, born on this date in 1955: “People will ask, ‘Are you famous?’ And I always answer, ‘My mother thinks so.’ ”

HERE’S THE BEEF – A Purr-Fect Fit Animal Rescue hosts a meat raffle Saturday in St. John Lutheran Church, 6450 Main St., Williamsville. Doors at 6 p.m., first spin at 7. $10 admission includes beer and pop. BYO snacks. For info, call 716-633-6600.

NO CHARGE – Admission is free on Monday in recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve off Big Tree Road in Blasdell. The park opens at 9 a.m., final entry at 2:45 p.m. For more info, visit penndixie.org.

Monday is the last Kids Free Day of the season at Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford. No charge for kids 12 and under. Theme is “Apples, Apples, Apples!” Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For tickets and info, visit gcv.org.

SAFETY FIRST – Get your child’s car seat checked for free by state certified technicians from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at Bergholz Fire Department, 2470 Niagara Road, Town of Niagara, or by Erie County sheriff’s deputies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Como Park Elementary School, 1985 Como Park Blvd., Lancaster.

GRAB A CUP – Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski is guest as Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio hosts Coffee with Chris at 9 p.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio brings Tim Hortons coffee. For more info, call 716-696-0086.

LAST CHANCE – The Alden Farmers Market, 13119 Broadway, Alden, closes its 20th season Saturday with a Harvest Festival, with vintage tractors, a kids and pets costume parade at 11 a.m. and a raffle of an Amish shed.

HUNGRY? – Chowder’s ready at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. $8 a quart. Preorder at 716-695-6129.

St. Stanislaus Church, Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street, hosts a homemade spaghetti dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Dinners $10.

CHURCH NOTES – Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, holds its annual blessing of the animals at 1 p.m. Saturday. Stuffed animals, toy pets and pet photos also welcome.

In honor of Italian-American Heritage Month, St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St., offers a special Mass in Italian at 11 a.m. Sunday. Refreshments follow.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Carolyn Siracuse, Cathaleen Curtiss, Catharine McCracken, Kelsey Mogensen, Judith Rucki, Bill Adolf, Ken Swedene, Maureen Long, Anthony Jett Piccolo, Paul Palumbo, John DiBernardo, Dave Wahl, Joe Racsumberger, Christopher Bruce Sherman, James Hanners, Patricia Cooper, Sandy Parker, Paul Rung and Madelena Rose Vredenburg.

AND SATURDAY – Kathy Fenn, Melanie Pritchard, Amy Goldstein, Lisa Purcell, Al Endres, Patrick Quinn, Dawn Springer, Rachel Novelle, Ann Baudo, Mindy Bauerlein, Ashley M. Brown, Bernie Marczak, Father Harry Szczesniak, Brenda Schine, Justice Johnson, Kevin “Skippy” Melisz, Mike Pleban, Jim Gallie, Maureen Kellick, Debbie St. John, Denise Braunscheidel, Maria Sullivan, Cory Edward Stoczynski and Tim McNiff.

AND SUNDAY – Sandy Stoeckl, Piper Young, Bernie Konieczny, Celine Sciara, Mike Mahoney, Patrick Connors, Shonnie Finnegan, Thomas Knab, Rick Fleming, Wendy Guild Swearingen, Rachel Maloney Joyner, Ian Edbauer, Mike Nigrelli, Jeff Siuta, Rob Snider, Heather Warner, Hannah Griffith, Jonathan Waggoner, Jeff Schaller, Jerry Maloney, Chris Riso, Eugenia Mendal, Sharon Mahony, Tim Alessi, Nadine Alessi-Beacham, David Schlant, Charlene Birner, Shannon Sundquist, Brian Seaman and Johann M. Rapp.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.