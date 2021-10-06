Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 6, 2021 – Making progress

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Norwegian adventurer and ethnographer Thor Heyerdahl, born on this date in 1914, “Progress is man’s ability to complicate simplicity.”

. . .

GIVE LIFE – The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at ConnectLife’s Southgate Donation Center, 984 Union Road, West Seneca. All ConnectLife donors this month are entered into a raffle for a Peloton bike. To schedule a donation, call 529-4270 or visit connectlifegiveblood.org.

. . .

BEYOND CHOPIN – Polish composers from the Baroque to the modern age are featured as the Buffalo Chamber Players begin a new concert season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. Masks and proof of vaccination required. The program also will be streamed online. Tickets are $25, $5 students with ID. For tickets and more info, visit buffalochamberplayers.org.

. . .