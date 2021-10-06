Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 6, 2021 – Making progress

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Norwegian adventurer and ethnographer Thor Heyerdahl, born on this date in 1914, “Progress is man’s ability to complicate simplicity.”
GIVE LIFE – The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at ConnectLife’s Southgate Donation Center, 984 Union Road, West Seneca. All ConnectLife donors this month are entered into a raffle for a Peloton bike. To schedule a donation, call 529-4270 or visit connectlifegiveblood.org.
BEYOND CHOPIN – Polish composers from the Baroque to the modern age are featured as the Buffalo Chamber Players begin a new concert season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. Masks and proof of vaccination required. The program also will be streamed online. Tickets are $25, $5 students with ID. For tickets and more info, visit buffalochamberplayers.org.
SPOOKED – Ghost walk guide Connie Boyd will explore Batavia’s history of murders, ghosts and body snatching in a talk at 7 p.m. Friday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Tickets are $3. It also is available on Zoom. For the link, visit hollandlandoffice.com.
FAREWELL TO ARMS – Professor Gerald F. Powers, director of the Catholic Peacebuilding Network at the University of Notre Dame’s Kroc Institute, is guest speaker at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph-University Church, 3269 Main St. His topic: “Are We Becoming a Peace Church?” Admission is free.
LOOKING BACK – Lifelong Buffalonian Mary Ann Siuta Voorhees will sign copies of her book, “The Sattler’s Diary,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Waterfront Memories and More Museum, 41 Hamburg St. A collector of memorabilia from Sattler’s, she spent seven years compiling a history of the beloved department store at 998 Broadway.
HIT THE TRAIL – Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio will lead a fall foliage walk Saturday along the Niagara River Gorge. The hike begins at 10 a.m. at the main shelter in Whirlpool State Park and continues to Devil’s Hole State Park.
“The views from this trail are breathtaking,” Voccio says. “This is a fairly easy walk for most people in decent physical condition.” For more info, call 696-0086.
