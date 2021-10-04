Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 4, 2021 – Not to worry

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to humorist Roy Blount Jr., born on this date in 1941, “If a cat spoke, it would say things like, ‘Hey, I don’t see the problem here.’”
TALKING POINTS – Shane Stevenson, author of “Buffalo’s East Side Industry" and director of museum collections at Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, is guest speaker for the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. To link to the program, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86943694405.
DRUMSTICK BEAT – The Kenmore Lions Club will host its annual Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Brounshidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Dinners are $13, drive-through only.
LEND A VOICE – The Chopin Singing Society is welcoming new singers of all ages and voices to join in its upcoming 123rd season. A reception for singers will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the group’s new rehearsal headquarters, Potts Banquet Hall, 41 S. Rossler Ave., Cheektowaga. Knowledge of the Polish language is not required. For more info, email chopinsingers716@gmail.com.
TEAM PLAYERS – Students from the National Junior Honor Society at Christ the King School in Snyder will lead a charity walk at 1 p.m. Wednesday to benefit a cause close to their classrooms. Money they raise will be donated to Emily’s Lymph-Homies, a team for Buffalo Light the Night, an annual fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The team was organized by the school’s third-grade teacher, Emily Tripi, who was diagnosed with Stage 2B Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February 2020. After finishing six months of chemotherapy, she has returned to teach. For more info and donations, call Jeanne Ernst at 839-1430 or email jernst@myCTKschool.com.
REUNION TIME – The North Tonawanda High School Class of 1972 is seeking classmates to help celebrate its 50th reunion on July 15, 16 and 17, 2022. Send contact info to ntclassof72@gmail.com.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.