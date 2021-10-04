Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 4, 2021 – Not to worry

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to humorist Roy Blount Jr., born on this date in 1941, “If a cat spoke, it would say things like, ‘Hey, I don’t see the problem here.’”

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Shane Stevenson, author of “Buffalo’s East Side Industry" and director of museum collections at Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, is guest speaker for the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. To link to the program, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86943694405.

. . .

DRUMSTICK BEAT – The Kenmore Lions Club will host its annual Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Brounshidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Dinners are $13, drive-through only.

. . .