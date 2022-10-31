Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 31, 2022 – Rest in Peace

OLAF FUB SEZ: Halloween thought from singer-songwriter Tom Paxton, born on this date in 1937, “Oh, lay me down in Forest Lawn/ In a silver casket/ With golden flowers over my head/ In a silver basket.”

. . .

AFTERLIFE – Take those Halloween jack o’ lanterns and decorative pumpkins to the Pumpkin Drop Off next weekend, sponsored by Buffalo River Compost, a division of NOCO, and Good Neighbors Compost. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave., and Masterson’s Garden Center, 725 Olean Road, East Aurora. No bleached or painted pumpkins. Candles and lanterns should be removed. No corn stalks or hay bales wanted.

. . .

GIVE AND RECEIVE – All donors to a blood drive sponsored by the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in ConnectLife’s Southgate Donation Center, 984 Union Road, West Seneca, will get a pair of tickets to an upcoming Buffalo Sabres home game. To schedule a donation, call 716-529-4270 or visit connectlifegiveblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Kerrie Gallo, deputy executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at 02web.zoom.us/j/85739684958.

Historian Steve Cichon reviews 100 years of radio and TV broadcasting in Buffalo in the Happy Hour History program at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum. Admission $5.

“Moving History from Harm’s Way” is the topic when Tyler J. Finkle, division manager of ICC Commonwealth, formerly International Chimney Corp., gives a free talk about notable buildings the company has relocated at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Black Rock Historical Society, 435 Amherst St.

Canisius College professor Eric Gansworth, an Onondaga writer and visual artist raised on the Tuscarora reservation, marks the release of his latest book, “My Good Man,” a coming-of-age story, at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Grupp Fireside Lounge in the Canisius College student center. It’s free and open to the public.

. . .

MULTIMEDIA – Sound and the spoken word combine in “Children of Conflict,” a Buffalo Chamber Players program featuring composer and documentarian Mary Kouyoumdjian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $25, $5 students. Streaming option available. For more info, visit buffalochamberplayers.org.

. . .

JUST ONE MONTH – Great Erie Federal Credit Union branches at 4000 N. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park, and 591 Main St., East Aurora, are the Southtowns collection sites for this year’s Simple Wishes for the Holidays campaign from Tuesday to Nov. 30. Donations of new items such as throw blankets, adult hats, gloves, scarves, stuffed animals and large print puzzle books will become holiday gifts for needy seniors through the nonprofit agency Senior Wishes.

Nov. 30 is the deadline for entries to the Western New York Southtowns Scenic Byway photo contest. Up to five shots taken in the towns of Ashford, Aurora, Boston, Colden, Concord, Orchard Park and West Valley, and the villages of East Aurora, Ellicottville, Orchard Park and Springville will be accepted. Prizes are offered by Byway merchants. Finalists will be shown on screen at the Aurora Theatre in East Aurora and the Joylan Theatre in Springville. Photos should be submitted online at WNYSSB.org.

. . .

PLAN AHEAD – Federal retirees can talk with insurance reps and pick up information at a drive-thru health fair at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Matt Urban Post, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster, sponsored by the National Association of Retired Federal Employees for nonmembers of NARFE. First five nonmember retirees who call Lori Gervasi at 716-684-5466 get a one-year membership for $8.

. . .

LOOK SMART – The Rotary Club of Amherst South sponsors its first Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Williamsville Youth and Family Center, 5005 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Entry is $25 per person. For more info and to register, call Scott Marcin at 716-997-2685 or email Sdmarcin@gmail.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ginger Parker, Gene Kowal, Louise Continelli, Dan Herbeck, Miri Salamone-Burnett, Cathleen Lasky, Bridget Weekley, Ella Makowski, Brendan Sweet, Sheila Jarmuz, Marilyn J. Mills, Susan Marien, Tim McAllister, Dee McCarthy, Colleen Cullen and Mikki Tutterman.

AND TUESDAY – Kimberly Wallace, Christopher R. Poole, Jaclyn McKewan, Melissa Watson, Jimmy Biels, Amy E. Rowland, Linda Albert, Keith Liebel, Sue Metzer, Connie Lucinsky, Maria E. Billittier and Kathleen Morcelle.

