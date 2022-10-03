Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 3, 2022 – Small pleasures

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from novelist Gore Vidal, born on this date in 1925, “Never have children, only grandchildren.”

TALKING POINTS – University at Buffalo history professor Erik Seeman gives a free talk about his book, “Speaking with the Dead in Early America,” at 7 p.m. today in the Conable Technology Building at Genesee Community College in Batavia.

Buffalo Public Schools art supervisor Michele Agosto and teaching artist Julio Valentin are guests in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/86545688453.

Niagara University kicks off its free October Speaker Series at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Dunleavy Hall Room 127 with Timothy Pawl, professor of philosophy at the University of St. Thomas, whose topic is “The Cultivation of Virtue.” It’s open to the public.

Walter Simpson gives a free presentation, “The Mighty Steam Locomotive: An Illustrated Technological History,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum. The Singing Brakemen folk quartet performs vintage railroad songs at 5:30 and the museum’s model railroad will be running.

Prominent Irish playwright Marina Carr, whose drama “The Mai” will be presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company in January, speaks in the Canisius College Contemporary Writers Series at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Montante Cultural Center. To watch a livestream, call English professor Mick Cochrane at 716-888-2662 or email cochrane@canisius.edu.

HEAVEN SENT – St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St. next to Southgate Plaza, West Seneca, holds a blessing of the animals for all types of pets from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

STEP LIVELY – The Polish Heritage Dancers, who perform at many events throughout the area, are looking for new members from ages 4 on up. The teen and adult group meets Monday evenings and those aged 4 to 12 meet Friday evenings in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster. No experience necessary. Costumes provided. For more info, call 716-983-5084 or visit the Polish Heritage Dancers page on Facebook.

IN THE SWIM – The Allegheny River Valley Aquarium Society will hold its annual tropical fish, aquatic plants and aquarium supplies auction Sunday in the John Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St., Olean. Most fish are raised by club members. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Auction at 11. To sell items, call 716-373-2639.

