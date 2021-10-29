Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 29, 2021 – Where credit is due

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist and World War II veteran Bill Mauldin, born on this date in 1921, “I’m convinced that the infantry is the group in the army which gives more and gets less than anybody else.”
FUTURE HOME – Get a look at the place where Cornell Cooperative Extension plans to build its new educational center on Burton Road south of Powers Road in Orchard Park during an open house at the vacant site from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Visitors should dress for the weather. RSVPs needed today. Call Jolie Hibit at 716-652-5400, ext. 176, or email jah663@cornell.edu.
FURRY FRIENDS – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will host a Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sole at Woodlawn Beach, 3580 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. There will be vendors, raffles, food for purchase and cats available for adoption, as well as adoptable dogs from Buddy’s Second Chance. For more info, call 716-646-5577, ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com.
SPOOKY SERENADES – Music director Kevin Durkin will play a special Halloween carillon concert at 11:15 a.m. Sunday at Calvary Episcopal Church, Milton Street at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville. During the concert, a trunk or treat will be held in the parking lot. All are welcome. If weather is bad, seating will be in the church.
TOP GEAR – The Niagara County Central Rotary Club will hold its annual auto parts swap meet and car corral with 60 vendors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday indoors at the Frontier Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls. Admission is $5. Kids under 12 free.
INNER LIGHT – Remember a departed loved one with a five-day vigil candle at “Lite Up the Nite, Buffalo!” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday in St. Casimir’s Church, 160 Cable St. There will be a Mexican Day of the Dead Table with traditional foods and the option to attend an All Saints Perpetual Lite Mass. Donations support St. Casimir’s Kaisertown Food Pantry and neighborhood outreach.
