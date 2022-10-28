Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 28, 2022

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to medical researcher Dr. Jonas Salk, developer of the polio vaccine and born on this day in 1914, “The reward for work well done is the opportunity to do more.”

STILL SCARY – Projected on a big screen at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 714 Delaware Ave., will be the classic 1925 silent film, “The Phantom of the Opera,” starring Lon Chaney, with Westminster’s director of music ministries Garrett Martin performing an improvised score. Costumes welcome. Free admission. Donations accepted.

BACK TO BACK – Father Robert Harvey gets into costume to tell ghost stories from the Bible at 2 p.m. Saturday in the churchyard at Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, as part of the Williamsville Business Association’s Spook-Tacular. It begins with trick-or-treat preparations at 1 p.m. in Noll Nature Pavilion on Glen Avenue.

At 3 p.m. Sunday in the church, local composer Roland Martin will conduct the Calvary Choir with sopranos Holly Bewlay and Colleen Marcello, contralto Lynne McMurthy and a chamber orchestra in a program that includes his Canticles and John Rutter’s Requiem. Free-will offerings welcome.

LOOK AROUND – Antiques, collectables, vintage watches and estate jewelry are offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at a vendor sale in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville.

BOTTOMS UP – More than 25 regional craft breweries, wineries and cideries are featured in the first Tap and Craft Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls St. Tickets $40, $30 in advance, include unlimited 3-ounce beer samples. Visit tapandcraft.com.

OPEN FIELD – It’s Trunk or Treat from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Becker Farms, 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport. A $5 donation to support local volunteer fire departments includes all kids’ activities, including a corn maze and petting zoo. Apple picking not included. Contests will be held for best kids and adult costumes. Best decorated trunk wins a free wine party for 20 people. Maximum 200 cars. For more info, visit beckerfarms.com/trunkortreat.

