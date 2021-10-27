Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 27, 2021 – The right stuff

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to our 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt, born on this date in 1858, “The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint enough to keep from meddling with them while they do it.”

. . .

FRONT LINE – The Community Health Center of Buffalo will hold a special screening of “Fight for Good: One Body One Soul,” a documentary about its battle against the pandemic, at 6 p.m. Friday in Dunleavy Hall amphitheater at Niagara University. To attend, register at tinurl.com/ku283k7x.

. . .

ALL THAT JAZZ – The New Orleans sounds of the Barroom Buzzards will be featured in the first Frazer Lea Rice III Jazz Concert at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 6595 E. Orchard St. at Potter Avenue, Orchard Park. Masks required. Free-will offerings welcome. For more info, call 716-662-4418 or email office@stmarksop.org.

. . .