Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 27, 2021 – The right stuff

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to our 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt, born on this date in 1858, “The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint enough to keep from meddling with them while they do it.”
FRONT LINE – The Community Health Center of Buffalo will hold a special screening of “Fight for Good: One Body One Soul,” a documentary about its battle against the pandemic, at 6 p.m. Friday in Dunleavy Hall amphitheater at Niagara University. To attend, register at tinurl.com/ku283k7x.
ALL THAT JAZZ – The New Orleans sounds of the Barroom Buzzards will be featured in the first Frazer Lea Rice III Jazz Concert at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 6595 E. Orchard St. at Potter Avenue, Orchard Park. Masks required. Free-will offerings welcome. For more info, call 716-662-4418 or email office@stmarksop.org.
CANDY CORNUCOPIA – The Matt Urban Center will host a trunk or treat to go from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Buffalo Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Drive. Call 716-893-7222, ext. 403, to register your car.
Lockport Main Street will offer a Canal Street Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The Niagara Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, will hold a Trunk or Treat session from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in a display of electric and hybrid electric vehicles.
Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic St., Bradford, Pa., will host a Trunk or Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday with free hot dogs. For more info, visit oachurch.com.
GREET THE GREATS – Buffalo Bills Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed and current Bills Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Devin Singletary are among those scheduled to appear at Legends and Stars, a sports card and memorabilia show this weekend at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Hours are 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 per day. Kids under 12 free with paying adult. For signing times and prices, visit legendsandstars.net.
POWER OF PRAYER – “A Courageous Life” is the theme for the Baptist Women’s World Day of Prayer at 5 p.m. Monday in New Hope Baptist Church, 2090 Genesee St. Host pastor is Rev. Herschel Chapman. All are welcome. Masks required. For more info, call Annie Swygert at 716-822-8240 or Bertha Johnson at 716-834-1172.
