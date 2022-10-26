Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 26, 2022 – Brighten up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Dutch Renaissance thinker Desiderius Erasmus, born on or about this date in 1466, “Give light, and the darkness will disappear of itself.”

. . .

TAKE SOME HOME – Dragonfly Jams and Jellies offers a variety of preserves made from fruits of local farms from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the atrium at Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

The Sikora Post, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, offers a pork chop dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Dinners are $15, takeout only.

The Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda, serves spaghetti dinners Thursday. For info and orders, call 716-695-6129.

. . .

TREAT TIME – Lockport City Hall will turn into a haunted house and Main Street merchants with paper pumpkins in their windows will hand out candy for Lockport’s Downtown Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Main Street will be closed from North Transit Street to Locust Street.

University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt and Buffalo Bills lineman Dion Dawkins host Halloween on Bailey from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Edward Saunders Community Center, 2777 Bailey Ave., with pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating and free hayrides.

The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Halloween Bash from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in Lincoln Park. There will be trick-or-treating throughout the park, games, crafts, hayrides and a touch-a-truck display of vehicles, plus music by Glenn Colton at 4:15, a costume contest at 5:30 and magic by Dave Jeffers at 6:15. Those attending should bring toiletries, nonperishable food items and cash donations for the Ken-Ton Closet and the Ken-Ton Family Food Shelf. Parking is behind Franklin Elementary School, 500 Parkhurst Blvd.

. . .

DEAD OR ALIVE – Paranormal investigators George Updegraph and Fred Shrock will give a free talk about Newfane’s Van Horn Mansion and its ghosts at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. The mansion hosts candlelight tours on Friday and Saturday nights. For info, visit newfanehistoricalsociety.com.

Former assistant district attorney David Heraty will speak about his book, “American Prosecutor,” at noon Saturday in Parkside Candies Shoppe, 3208 Main St. It tells of the tribulations of former Erie County District Attorney Thomas Penney, who prosecuted the man who shot President William McKinley.

. . .

SIGNING BONUS – Forty pro football, baseball, basketball and hockey stars, including more than 20 present and former Buffalo Bills, are featured in Legends & Stars this weekend at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Hours are 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10, which includes $10 free play at the casino. Kids 12 and under free. For autograph signing times, pricing and other info, visit legendsandstars.net.

. . .

FILL THE FREEZER – The Milton J. Brounshidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda, holds a Halloween Costume Meat Raffle Friday evening. Doors open at 6. First spin at 7. Tickets are $12, $10 advance. Prizes for best costumes. Tickets available at the bar or by emailing rosellifran@gmail.com.

Father Baker Council, Knights of Columbus, hosts a meat raffle to benefit Special Olympics of New York Saturday evening in the Matthew Glab Post, 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. Doors open at 6. First spin at 7. Tickets $15, $12 advance at the bar or by calling 716-207-9036.

. . .

HEADLIGHTS – The Niagara County Central Rotary Club sponsors an auto parts swap meet and car corral from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Frontier Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls. Tickets $5, kids under 12 free. For info, vendor spaces and car corral spots, call Tom Grimm at 716-694-0888 or 716-693-9713.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jesse Lark, Pat Merrell, Anna Klapakis, Paul Tokasz, Ron Montesano, Christal Guthrie, Tricia Barrett, Melissa Hiscock, Stephen Yonaty, Christopher Alessi, Gary Plant, Judith Garvey Bondanza, Beth “Scooby” Bielmann, Stu Meyer, Patrick Hourihan, Kevin Panek and Sister Mary Lucette Kinecki.

AND THURSDAY – Donn Esmonde, Doris Jones, Overseer Jeffery B. Bowen Jr., Brian Hassett, Pete Gallivan, Anna Mooney, Marge Manhard, Jim Snajczuk, Maverick Harris, Michelle Watorek, Pat Lenhart, Chuck Boyer, Joe Carrosella, Kristie Sokolowski, Dave Szymonek Sr. and Mark Pronobis.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.