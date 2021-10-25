Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 25, 2021 – Mind Over Matter

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to artist Pablo Picasso, born on this date in 1881, “We don’t grow older, we grow riper.”

CLOSER LOOKS – The IMAGINE free online lunchtime speaker series continues its look back at the 2011 National Trust for Historic Preservation conference in Buffalo at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Speakers are Catherine Schweitzer and Robert Skerker, co-chairs of the conference. The link on Zoom is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89705367510.

Award-winning art history professor Nancy Knechtel will give a talk about “Artists’ Homes and Studios: Inspiring Spaces” at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room E-142 at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn. A reception will follow. It’s free and open to the public. Masks required. Register by emailing marensmith@niagaracc.suny.edu.

“Christmas Around the World” is the topic as Bonnie Bullivant speaks to a meeting of the Hamburg House and Garden Club at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect St. New members welcome. For info, call Susan Van Tine at 716-649-1947.