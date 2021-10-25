Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 25, 2021 – Mind Over Matter

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to artist Pablo Picasso, born on this date in 1881, “We don’t grow older, we grow riper.”
CLOSER LOOKS – The IMAGINE free online lunchtime speaker series continues its look back at the 2011 National Trust for Historic Preservation conference in Buffalo at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Speakers are Catherine Schweitzer and Robert Skerker, co-chairs of the conference. The link on Zoom is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89705367510.
Award-winning art history professor Nancy Knechtel will give a talk about “Artists’ Homes and Studios: Inspiring Spaces” at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room E-142 at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn. A reception will follow. It’s free and open to the public. Masks required. Register by emailing marensmith@niagaracc.suny.edu.
“Christmas Around the World” is the topic as Bonnie Bullivant speaks to a meeting of the Hamburg House and Garden Club at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect St. New members welcome. For info, call Susan Van Tine at 716-649-1947.
Deborah Schnitzer will talk about “Domestic Violence from a Counselor’s View” at a luncheon meeting of the Buffalo Federation of Women’s Clubs at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in J’s White Elephant Banquet Center, 1494 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. Cost is $25. For info, email misckau@buffalo.edu.
SUN SPOTS – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County will offer a program for rural landowners, “Navigating Solar Lease Agreements and the Solar Development Process,” from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dard Hunter Hall in the Roycroft Campus Print Shop, 21 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Fee is $10 in person or virtual. To register, visit reg.cce.cornell.edu/SolarLeaseMeeting_214. For more info, call Jolie Hibit at 716-652-5400, ext. 176, or email jah663@cornell.edu.
TAKE ONE – Independent Living of the Genesee Region is offering Food for Thought, a cart of donated books that can be taken for free outside its office at 319 W. Main St., Batavia, or inside the lobby during bad weather. The cart is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
